Rs. 88,838 *

Ex-showroom Price (New Delhi)
Bajaj Pulsar 150 twin disc is powered by a 149cc 4-Stroke, 2-Valve, Twin Spark  DTS-i Engine and sells at an on-road price of Rs 1.03 lakh, Delhi. The motorcycle gets features such as 37mm front fork and ABS

Bajaj Pulsar 150 TWIN DISC ABS Key Features

  • Disc brakes at front and rear
Displacement149.5
Power13.8
Torque 13.4
TransmissionManual
Gears5
Cylinder1
Valves Per Cylinder2
Fuel TypePetrol
Fuel Tank Capacity15
Cerified Fuel EfficiencyN/A
Fuel Delivery SystemCarburetor
ClutchWet Multiplate
Front BrakeDisc
Rear BrakeDisc
Tyres SizeN/A
Wheel SizeAlloy
Front SuspensionTelescopic, with anti-friction bush
Rear Suspension5 way adjustable, Nitrox shock absorber

