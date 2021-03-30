World’s first electric flying car race to kick off soon! What to expect

The first such competition for manned electric flying cars, Airspeeder has signed the United Nations' Sports for Climate Action pledge.

The very first electric flying car racing series called Airspeeder has now signed the United Nations sustainability pledge. With this move, Australian company backing the event and manufacturing the electric racing EVs Alauda joins the names in global sport committing to long-term sustainability. These include the FIA, Formula E, Extreme E, International Olympic Committee and the New York Yankees. The first such competition for manned electric flying cars, Airspeeder has signed the United Nations’ Sports for Climate Action pledge. The sport will see the use of manned electric vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOL).

A total of 10 Mk4 electric flying car models will be provided to racing teams for the race in the skies. Alauda claims that these EVs will be capable of speeds of up to 160 km/h and shoot to 100 km/h in just 2.3 seconds. The vehicles will use carbon-fibre composite technologies, keeping weight as low as 400 kg and hence ensuring improved manoeuverability and with 540 hp, greater speeds.

Also read: Hyundai promises flying car product line up by 2028: Aims people carriers and goods hauling

The EVs will have eight motors with two blades each and a flying/race of time between five to 20 minutes. It has been claimed that no aerial collisions could take place due to the use of advanced technologies in the field.

The design and styling of the flying EVs take inspiration from Formula 1 cars from the 1950s but modern aesthetics. Airspeeder describes the event as ‘The Formula 1 od the skies’. The sport will make use of augmented reality to live stream proceedings for spectators who aren’t required to attend the event in person.

Y’know how the first motorcycle race took place over a century ago, not because the concept of motorcycles was perfected, but it was when the second motorcycle was built. The concept of flying cars may not be viable to bring to our roads (or skies) yet but that is no reason not to race them. And as racing cars have proved time and again that they can develop and lend technologies for road cars, this race will hopefully open similar opportunities for perfecting the flying car.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.