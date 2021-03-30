World’s first electric flying car race to kick off soon! What to expect

The first such competition for manned electric flying cars, Airspeeder has signed the United Nations' Sports for Climate Action pledge.

By:March 30, 2021 12:55 PM
electric flying car race airspeeder

The very first electric flying car racing series called Airspeeder has now signed the United Nations sustainability pledge. With this move, Australian company backing the event and manufacturing the electric racing EVs Alauda joins the names in global sport committing to long-term sustainability. These include the FIA, Formula E, Extreme E, International Olympic Committee and the New York Yankees. The first such competition for manned electric flying cars, Airspeeder has signed the United Nations’ Sports for Climate Action pledge. The sport will see the use of manned electric vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOL).

A total of 10 Mk4 electric flying car models will be provided to racing teams for the race in the skies. Alauda claims that these EVs will be capable of speeds of up to 160 km/h and shoot to 100 km/h in just 2.3 seconds. The vehicles will use carbon-fibre composite technologies, keeping weight as low as 400 kg and hence ensuring improved manoeuverability and with 540 hp, greater speeds.

Also read: Hyundai promises flying car product line up by 2028: Aims people carriers and goods hauling

The EVs will have eight motors with two blades each and a flying/race of time between five to 20 minutes. It has been claimed that no aerial collisions could take place due to the use of advanced technologies in the field.

The design and styling of the flying EVs take inspiration from Formula 1 cars from the 1950s but modern aesthetics. Airspeeder describes the event as ‘The Formula 1 od the skies’. The sport will make use of augmented reality to live stream proceedings for spectators who aren’t required to attend the event in person.

Y’know how the first motorcycle race took place over a century ago, not because the concept of motorcycles was perfected, but it was when the second motorcycle was built. The concept of flying cars may not be viable to bring to our roads (or skies) yet but that is no reason not to race them. And as racing cars have proved time and again that they can develop and lend technologies for road cars, this race will hopefully open similar opportunities for perfecting the flying car.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

World's first electric flying car race to kick off soon! What to expect

World's first electric flying car race to kick off soon! What to expect

Vehicle documents validity extended till June 30: Likely to be final time

Vehicle documents validity extended till June 30: Likely to be final time

Two important maintenance aspects often overlooked when a bike is parked for long

Two important maintenance aspects often overlooked when a bike is parked for long

TVS Star City+ launched in new colour option in drum and disc variants

TVS Star City+ launched in new colour option in drum and disc variants

F1 2021: Hamilton fends off Verstappen's late charge to win Bahrain GP

F1 2021: Hamilton fends off Verstappen's late charge to win Bahrain GP

BMW 6 Series GT facelift India launch date confirmed for April 8: What's new

BMW 6 Series GT facelift India launch date confirmed for April 8: What's new

Honda CB500X Review, Test Ride: Decoding the Heart vs Mind Battle!

Honda CB500X Review, Test Ride: Decoding the Heart vs Mind Battle!

F1 2020: Verstappen on pole for Bahrain GP, Mercedes manage to be second best

F1 2020: Verstappen on pole for Bahrain GP, Mercedes manage to be second best

MG Cyberster electric sportscar design, range, acceleration details revealed

MG Cyberster electric sportscar design, range, acceleration details revealed

Ather Energy starts operations in Mysore: 450X electric scooter deliveries begin in Hubli

Ather Energy starts operations in Mysore: 450X electric scooter deliveries begin in Hubli

Unity, HERE to transform navigation and auto HMI with real-time 3D rendering

Unity, HERE to transform navigation and auto HMI with real-time 3D rendering

Hints of new F1 pecking order in 2021: How to watch Bahrain GP LIVE

Hints of new F1 pecking order in 2021: How to watch Bahrain GP LIVE

Studds Ninja Elite Super D5 Decor helmet launched with hypoallergenic liner and these features

Studds Ninja Elite Super D5 Decor helmet launched with hypoallergenic liner and these features

Mahindra approves consolidation of Mahindra Electric for EV tech and last-mile mobility

Mahindra approves consolidation of Mahindra Electric for EV tech and last-mile mobility

2021 Bajaj Pulsar 220F to get these vibrant-looking colour options: India launch imminent!

2021 Bajaj Pulsar 220F to get these vibrant-looking colour options: India launch imminent!

5 key things to expect from the upcoming Hyundai Alcazar

5 key things to expect from the upcoming Hyundai Alcazar

2021 MotoGP kicks off tomorrow! Here's when and where to watch LIVE

2021 MotoGP kicks off tomorrow! Here's when and where to watch LIVE

Exclusive! Triumph Rocket 3 Black limited edition India launch timeline out: 15 out of 1,000 units allotted for India

Exclusive! Triumph Rocket 3 Black limited edition India launch timeline out: 15 out of 1,000 units allotted for India

Kawasaki motorcycles to get pricier starting April, except these two

Kawasaki motorcycles to get pricier starting April, except these two

Arjun Maini to be first Indian to race full-time in DTM with Mercedes-AMG Team GetSpeed

Arjun Maini to be first Indian to race full-time in DTM with Mercedes-AMG Team GetSpeed