World Environment Day: Mahindra Racing to plant a tree for each viewer of final Formula E virtual race

Mahindra Racing is the only Formula E team to achieve FIA sustainability accreditation. The team first attained its two-star rating in November 2016 and, following a periodic audit in February 2019.

Mahindra Racing has come up with a unique and effective way of marking the World Environment Day as it extends its tree-planting initiative to the ABB Formula E Race at Home Challenge. The team today announced that it will plant one tree for each viewer of the final virtual race set to be held on 13 June. The Race at Home Challenge sees Formula E drivers compete in race competition but virtually since the Formula E season has been put on hold due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Mahindra Racing first introduced the tree planting initiative ahead of season 6 when for every Fanboost vote received by the team’s drivers Pascal Wehrlein and Jerome D’Ambrosio was converted into a tree planted.

Now, as part of this initiative, for every viewer tuning into Twitch at www.twitch.com/fiaformulae for the Race At Home Challenge finale weekend on Saturday 13th June starting at 3:30 pm BST, Mahindra Racing will plant a tree with a commitment of up to half a million trees.

The initiative is a measure that Mahindra Racing is taking as it continually strives to make positive changes for the environment. A fully mature tree can provide a year-long oxygen supply to a family of four and can absorb as much as 48 pounds of CO2 per year.

The team is committed to the FIA environmental certification programme by minimising its environmental impact and working towards achieving carbon neutrality. It also takes learnings from advanced technologies in its race car to apply it to its road cars within its Race to Road initiative, developing and promoting more sustainable transportation solutions.

