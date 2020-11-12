Women-only W Series to run along side F1 in 2021: Eight support races confirmed

Eight Formula One Grand Prix weekends will see the women-only W Series act as support races in 2021. The official calendar for the women-only racing series with the dates and races is yet to be announced.

By:Updated: Nov 12, 2020 1:41 PM
W Series Women only racing championship to Join F1 from 2021 as support races

 

Formula One has confirmed its partnership with W Series for 2021 and beyond. The women-only racing championship — W Series will act as support races at select Formula One Grands Prix next year. Formula One has confirmed that W Series will take part in eight race weekends. An eight-round calendar for the championship will be announced soon. The W Series is a racing championship dedicated for female drivers. The championship held its inaugural season in 2019. But the 2020 calendar was abandoned due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Formula One and W Series are yet to confirm the events and dates for 2021. The W Series was scheduled to support the Mexican Grand Prix and the United States Grand Prix weekends in 2020. But, due to the pandemic, the events were cancelled.

Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsport, Formula 1, said; “It is a really important moment for us to welcome W Series as partners for eight races this season. They have been a beacon to many since they began racing in 2019. We believe it is incredibly important to give everyone the chance to reach the highest levels of our sport and their partnership with Formula 1 next season shows our determination and commitment to showcase their exciting series and the importance of building greater diversity across the sport.”

The inaugural championship features six rounds and was acting as a support race for the German Touring Car Championship, better known as DTM. The W Series sees the drivers using identical 1.8 litre Formula Three cars. The first season saw Britain’s Jamie Chadwick crowned as the champion. The W Series is regulated by the FIA. It has allowed drivers to be eligible for points towards an FIA Super Licence which is required to get a drive in Formula One.

The 2021 F1 calendar was published as a draft which is subject to be approved by the World Motorsport Council. The calendar consists of 23 races which would begin in Australia in March and run through to Abu Dhabi in December. The calendar although keeps the provision for the Vietnamese Grand Prix, it is yet to be confirmed on the calendar. Additionally, Formula One recently announced that it will head to Saudi Arabia in 2021 for the penultimate round. The first-ever Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will be held as a night race, under bright lights on the streets of Jeddah.

