WIAA Women’s Rally to the Valley back this year: Registrations, date, details

Western India Automobile Association (WIAA) is set to hold the Women’s Rally to the Valley this year on 12th March 2022 (Saturday). The event organised by WIAA and presented by JK Tyre was last held in March 2020. One of the main objective of this car rally is to promote women’s safety. It aims to help women voice a demand for a safe city and create awareness amongst the citizens to build a protective society for women.

The rally is open to all and the registrations are ongoing. Women’s Rally to the Valley 2020 edition saw Pradnya Chavarkar and navigator Prakruti Bhatt takes the first position, followed by Kirti Kamlesh Desai and Riddhi Tavva in the third place.

While the 2020 edition of the rally was held from Mumbai to Aamby Valley City, this year the rally will be conducted from Mumbai to Nashik. The registration fee is Rs 15,000 that also includes a one-night stay for three occupants at Nashik.

To participate, women can log on to teh event’s official website womensrallytothevalley.com or call at 022-22048888 / 022-22041085 ext 39.

WIAA has been active in India for over a century now working to promote motorsports in the country and road safety. WIAA maintains that the prime objective of the rally is to empower women and spread awareness on women’s safety and several other social causes through encouraging participants to work on a relevant theme for their cars before they set off.