Volkswagen Motorsport India launches virtual championship: Win and become a real racing driver!

You can now start your career as a racing driver from the comfort of your home. All you have to do is win the newly launched Volkswagen Virtual Racing Championship to race in next-years official season in a Polo race car.

By:Published: August 11, 2020 5:30 PM

Volkswagen Motorsport India has launched the Volkswagen Virtual Racing Championship (VW-VRC) which is open for all Indian aspirants to participate. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Volkswagen India’s racing division has decided to host the 2020 Polo cup championship virtually. If you win the championship, you will secure a fully paid for drive to race in next season driving an actual Polo race car to compete in the 2021 Volkswagen Polo Championship. 26 drivers will be selected to race in the 2020 VW-VRC season. To become one of the 26 competitors, Playstation users can use Gran Turismo Sport to enter while PC users can use Assetto Corsa to compete. Volkswagen Motorsport India will conduct basic training to all participants and allow a few hours of practice sessions and then a recorded session where the drivers will have to set the fastest lap time. 10 participants from each – PC and PlayStation, consoles will be selected and will race against the six Pro-Class drivers from the Indian e-Racing championship.

The championship will see five rounds which will consist of three practice sessions, one qualifying session and two races each. As it is with the actual Polo racing format, the feature race grid will be determined by the results form qualifying, while the sprint race grid will have a reverse grid for the top 12 finishers from the feature race. The championship points system will be identical to the scoring of the real Polo cup championship. Online selections commence from August 10 and will continue through to September 9, 2020. Interested participants and register on the official VW Motorsport India website.

As a part of the driver development programme, participants will be provided with driver coaching and data-driven training. Access to the training and data will allow drivers to analyse and improve their driving skills. Racing officials will be present virtually at race control to ensure fairness and that all drivers adhere to the rules.

