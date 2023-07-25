Verstappen storms to victory at Hungarian GP

Verstappen raced to his seventh straight triumph taking the chequered flag comfortably clear of Norris from McLaren at the Hungarian GP.

The ebbs and flow of the ongoing Formula One season continued at the Hungarian Grand Prix last weekend with Max Verstappen continuing his magnificent streak from the last two seasons. The Dutch-Belgian race driver finished top of the podium giving the reigning double world champion his seventh straight triumph

Hungarian GP: Verstappen records seventh straight triumph

The win also meant a 12th consecutive victory for Red Bull, beating McLaren’s long-standing record. Verstappen shared the podium with Lando Norris from McLaren and his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez at second and third places, respectively.

On the other hand, seven-time world champion, Lewis Hamilton, managed a fourth place finish with 12 points under his bank, via a late move on the Australian rookie Oscar Piastri who finished fifth. Hamilton’s hopes of turning his 104th pole into a 104th win were dashed at the start when he lost out to Verstappen, Piastri and Norris in quick succession.

Piastri was followed by George Russel from Mercedes at sixth place while Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz finished at the seventh and eighth spots, respectively. Two-time world champion– Fernando Alonso, racing for Aston Martin finished at the ninth place whereas his teammate Lance Stroll came at the tenth spot.

Commenting on his victory, Verstappen said, “For the team, 12 wins in a row is just incredible. What we’ve been doing for the last two years has been unbelievable. Hopefully we can keep this momentum going for a long time. Also, just to work with the whole team is very enjoyable.”

Also Read Dutch MotoGP: Bagnaia back to winning ways, penalty costs Binder P3

With the conclusion of the Hungarian GP chapter, action for the Formula 223 season will move to Spa-Francorchamps for the Belgian Grand Prix weekend, scheduled to take place from July 28 to 30.

Hungarian GP: Formula One contract extended till 2032

In another major development, Formula One announced that the Hungarian Grand Prix will remain on the calendar for an additional five years until 2032, extending the existing deal that ran until 2027. This development was preceded by the announcement that the Hungaroring will undergo significant upgrades and refurbishments in the coming years,

The upgrades will include a new pit building and main grandstand. Located just 20km outside the historic city of Budapest, the iconic 4.38km Hungaroring has been part of the F1 calendar since 1986.