Valentino Rossi’s Mooney VR46 team unveils first MotoGP livery for 2022

Mooney VR46 Racing Team have taken the covers off their 2022 MotoGP and Moto2 machines at the historic Rossini Theatre in Pesaro, Italy, as the team gets set to embark on their first premier class adventure with Ducati. After a positive first couple of tests in Malaysia and Indonesia, Marini and Bezzecchi are excited to get their MotoGP campaigns underway on the yellow liveried Ducati Desmosidicis.

The fluorescent yellow and black of the VR46 mixed with the ochre yellow and dark grey of Mooney redesigns the graphics of the entire team in a more aggressive and racing way. It’s a theme that’s also repeated on the Kalex’s of Vietti and Antonelli.

“It has been a long way since Moto3, but now we are ready to make our debut in MotoGP with a VR46 team and four young riders who I know will give their 100%. It is the closing of a circle for me and also for all the people who have worked with so much passion on this project over the years,” Valentino Rossi, Mooney VR46 Racing Team Owner, said.

“At the same time it is a great debut and the beginning of a new chapter of this beautiful story in MotoGP. We are here thanks to the support of all our partners and I am happy to welcome Mooney: we met this winter at the Ranch, there was an immediate feeling and now we find ourselves here on this stage with these beautiful bikes with our colours.”

Alessio Salucci, Mooney VR46 Racing Team Director: “It was the right time to take up this challenge, a new chapter of this book always under the sign of the Italian spirit and the DNA of VR46 and Valentino who is 100% involved. He has always been innovative and here too there is his mark. Special thanks to all of our partners who continue to believe in this project and a welcome to Mooney, who joins our family as a title partner. Without their support it would not have been possible to arrive here, we hope to be able to really repay everyone for their trust in the best possible way.”

Luca Marini: “It will be a very important season for me and the whole Mooney VR46 Racing Team: I have begun to become familiar with the new Ducati GP22 bike and to understand its potential in the last tests. The feelings are more than positive, the goal is to be able to consistently stay in the top group, fighting for the Top 5 and always stay in the Top10.”

Indian fans can tune in to EUROSPORT and EUROSPORT HD to catch all the live action from the 2022 MotoGP championship, with the first qualifying race in Qatar scheduled for 5 March 2022.