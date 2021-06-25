Rossi in red? VR46 MotoGP team partners with Ducati for 2022

VR46's decision came after Ducati offered its bikes at a discounted rate to what it currently charges Petronas SRT. Rossi raced for Ducati in the premier class in 2011 and 2012.

Nine-time grand prix world championship Valentino Rossi’s VR46 team will be in MotoGP full-time in 2022 and for its inaugural campaign, a deal with Ducati has been completed. The team has not announced any of its MotoGP riders, however, Luca Marini is confirmed to stay. The second seat could go to VR46 Moto2 rider Marco Bezzecci unless Rossi headlines the team himself. That is at least what the title sponsor Aramco hopes for.

“It would be fantastic for me if Valentino Rossi could compete in the next few years as a rider in our Aramco Racing Team VR46 together with his brother Luca Marini who already this year competes with the sponsorship of our brands KSA New Cities, MAIC Technologies, TANAL Entertainment Sport&Media,” HRH Prince Abdulaziz bin Abdullah bin Saud bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has said.

???? Hey there, it’s not a double vision! We’ll need a bigger garage soon ???????? The 2022 mission is officially taking shape and we’re glad to carry on our journey together with @ducaticorse ❤️

•#SkyVR46Avintia #MotoGP #DucatiCorse pic.twitter.com/aUcPcjRSLO — Sky Racing Team VR46 (@SkyRacingTeam) June 24, 2021

Pablo Nieto will be the team manager for VR46 from 2022. It’s a role he’s held for the outfit in Moto2 and Moto3.

In 2022, with VR46 riding Ducati, the brand’s presence at MotoGP will include a total of eight motorcycles for the first time since 2018, with Pramac and Gresini Racing.

“VR46 has also shown that it is able to competently manage a successful team in Moto3 and Moto2 and therefore we will strive to provide the maximum technical support to their new team in MotoGP, convinced they have found in VR46 an ambitious and motivated partner like us, with a common goal to achieve great results together,” Luigi Dall’Igna, Ducati Corse General Manager, said.

