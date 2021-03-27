TVS Eurogrip to power MMSC Motorcycle Endurance Race 2021 to be held on Madras Motor Race Track

All bikes at MMSC Motorcycle Endurance Race 2021 will be shod with TVS Eurogrip tyres. Many prominent names from the industry will be participating in the event.

By:March 27, 2021 10:20 AM
TVS Eurogrip to power MMSC Motorcycle Endurance Race 2021

TVS Srichakra will power the MMSC Motorcycle Endurance Race 2021. All bikes in the race — to be held at the Madras Motor Race Track (MMRT) on March 28 — will be shod with TVS Eurogrip tyres, the company said. Some of India’s top riders are among the record 48 team entries this year.

The two-hour Endurance race, which will have a LeMans (running) start, a unique feature of this format, will be contested in three categories: Pro-stock 301-400cc, Stock 165cc (for riders under 25 years of age) and Girls (TVS Apache RTR 200). Each team will have two riders.

The Pro-stock category will have international riders Rajini Krishan and Sarath Kumar, up against skilled pairings of Karthik Mateti-Yashas RL and Abhimanyu Gautam-Anand R. The 2020 national champion in the Novice class, Mohan Babu, and Uday Prakash, will be the pair to watch in the Stock 165cc category, while Lani Zena Fernandez, runner-up in the 2020 national championship, and teammate Arpitha Bhat are expected to dominate the Girls category.

