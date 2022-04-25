TVS and PETRONAS partner to establish PETRONAS TVS Racing Team

PETRONAS Lubricants International and TVS Motor Company have come together to raise their new racing team – PETRONAS TVS Racing Team. The former will provide lubricants and Sprinta to the team.

TVS Motor Company and PETRONAS have announced their alliance that enables the brands to launch PETRONAS TVS Racing Team. As a part of the alliance, PETRONAS will manage the supply of high-performance engine oil and PETRONAS Sprinta to the team participating in various races, including INRC, INSC and INMRC.

Moreover, the partnership is complemented by a business alliance, wherein the duo will develop a new oil – PETRONAS TVS TRU4 RacePro. It will be on sale in the Indian market by May this year.

Mr KN Radhakrishnan, CEO TVS Motor Company, spoke on the alliance: “We are delighted to have PETRONAS as our partner for TVS Racing. PETRONAS comes with many progressive technological solutions, backed by significant wins in prominent racing events. I am confident that PETRONAS’ global expertise and solid presence in motorsports combined with TVS Racing’s four decades of strong racing heritage will take us to greater heights.”

Datuk Sazali Hamzah, Executive Vice President and CEO Downstream PETRONAS: “PETRONAS continues to make headway across the value chain in India. Amongst the examples of a significant portfolio, enhancements include supplying LPG through IndianOil PETRONAS Pvt. Ltd. (IPPL), provision of rooftop solar panels via AmPlus Energy. Today, we seal a stronger partnership with one of India’s most respected OEM, TVS Motor Company, with the PETRONAS TVS Racing Team launch. PETRONAS lubricants have a solid track record in global motorsport events, and we are proud to support TVS Racing’s ambitions.”

Mr Giuseppe Pedretti, Regional Managing Director, PETRONAS Lubricants International: “The PETRONAS TVS Tru4 Race Pro engine oil is formulated with the same premium additive technology as the one used by the PETRONAS-TVS Racing team. This is so that TVS consumers can experience the same superior performance in their bikes.”

TVS Racing has been playing a crucial role in the engineering development process of the TVS Apache series. The brand’s focus on performance has helped it make its product more desirable for enthusiasts. In fact, TVS One Make Championship also remains the first manufacturer-backed series in India.

