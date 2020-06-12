Video: Auto-rickshaw racing where crashing is normal will leave you stunned

Red Bull Tuk It is a thing and looks fun but incredibly challenging as well. Drivers and navigators are well aware of crashing, rolling backward and how to overcome the sticky situations with not much attention paid to safety gear.

By:Updated: Jun 12, 2020 12:26 PM

red bull tuk it, tuk tuk racing

Tuk-Tuk racing doesn’t exist, it can’t hurt us – or so we thought. So, Sri Lanka saw an opportunity to race auto-rickshaws and it isn’t one of them races in a back alley. There’s a real track, real racers, real navigators, real sponsors, and a real challenge as well. Since the coronavirus pandemic has had us working from home, we’ve been making revelations like these on the Internet. Now that you know tuk-tuk racing is a thing, get in on the action with the video below and perhaps have this on your list of things-to-see when you visit Sri Lanka the next time (when the world’s dealt with the COVID situation, of course).

Red Bull has been organising these races from what appears to be a long time. We came across accounts of travellers who found Sri Lanka’s tuk-tuk racing a good subject to write about. And why wouldn’t they? Auto-rickshaws or tuk-tuks have become a South Asian icon with their varying iterations in India, Thailand, Sri Lanka, etc.

The race runs across one of Sri Lanka’s most iconic routes – from Avissawella to Nuwara Eliya. While the race is primarily designed for enjoyment, the terrain does provide obvious challenges and in addition, racers must also search for clues along the way. The winners take home a prize of Sri Lankan Rs 10 lakh (approximately Rs 4 lakh).

The event goes on for two days and has some 200 teams competing in the iconic three-wheelers. Each team has three members and the tuk-tuks are also judged on creativity and design.

Also read: These extremely fast race cars were banned from motorsports, here’s why

This sounds likes it’s scenic and fun, however, what we found on GiveMeSport’s Facebook page are some glimpses of Red Bull Tuk It which looks rather challenging. Crashing is not something the drivers and navigators are unaware of and there isn’t much attention paid to safety gear – there are no helmets or even shoes. But imagine emerging triumphant from one of these events. Won’t that be something?

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Video: Auto-rickshaw racing where crashing is normal will leave you stunned

Video: Auto-rickshaw racing where crashing is normal will leave you stunned

Tata AutoComp signs MoU with Tellus Power Green to install electric vehicle charging stations

Tata AutoComp signs MoU with Tellus Power Green to install electric vehicle charging stations

Exclusive: Mitsubishi planning new India innings with Creta, Fortuner rivals from Jamshedpur!

Exclusive: Mitsubishi planning new India innings with Creta, Fortuner rivals from Jamshedpur!

Kia introduces new UVO Connect 'Phase II' features: Last-mile navigation, valet parking mode & more

Kia introduces new UVO Connect 'Phase II' features: Last-mile navigation, valet parking mode & more

Ford, Volkswagen finalise joint venture: Ford to build electric cars based on VW's MEB platform

Ford, Volkswagen finalise joint venture: Ford to build electric cars based on VW's MEB platform

Boycotting Chinese automotive imports is like destroying your house to kill the rat: Magenta Power

Boycotting Chinese automotive imports is like destroying your house to kill the rat: Magenta Power

Triumph Bonneville T100 Black, T120 Black India launch tomorrow: Special editions with these key highlights!

Triumph Bonneville T100 Black, T120 Black India launch tomorrow: Special editions with these key highlights!

Pay your Toyota car service cost in EMIs: Official Whatsapp account introduced for faster problem solving

Pay your Toyota car service cost in EMIs: Official Whatsapp account introduced for faster problem solving

All-new BMW X6 launched: Audi Q8, Lexus RX rival priced at Rs 95 lakh

All-new BMW X6 launched: Audi Q8, Lexus RX rival priced at Rs 95 lakh

Another price hike! Bajaj CT110 gets costlier in India by this much: New variant wise figures listed

Another price hike! Bajaj CT110 gets costlier in India by this much: New variant wise figures listed

Buy a new Honda City at Rs 999/lakh EMIs: New finance schemes announced

Buy a new Honda City at Rs 999/lakh EMIs: New finance schemes announced

Uber announces hourly rentals in 17 cities: Price, duration explained

Uber announces hourly rentals in 17 cities: Price, duration explained

MakeMyTrip partners with Meru for sanitised airport cabs with barrier sheet in cabin

MakeMyTrip partners with Meru for sanitised airport cabs with barrier sheet in cabin

Book a Vespa or Aprilia scooter online and get it home delivered: Special benefits explained

Book a Vespa or Aprilia scooter online and get it home delivered: Special benefits explained

Eicher Skyline Pro 6016 bus launched with Volvo engine: Deployed as Covid-19 ICU unit

Eicher Skyline Pro 6016 bus launched with Volvo engine: Deployed as Covid-19 ICU unit

Explained: How the Kia Sonet's clutchless IMT gearbox is different from an AMT

Explained: How the Kia Sonet's clutchless IMT gearbox is different from an AMT

Royal Enfield reopens over 90% of dealerships: Launches digital sales & doorstep service

Royal Enfield reopens over 90% of dealerships: Launches digital sales & doorstep service

Five things to look out when buying a new car: Engine, space and more

Five things to look out when buying a new car: Engine, space and more

Shell Lubricants, Pitstop to offer contactless doorstep car, bike servicing in these 20 cities

Shell Lubricants, Pitstop to offer contactless doorstep car, bike servicing in these 20 cities

Price hike alert! Now pay this much more for BS6 TVS Apache RTR 160, RTR 180

Price hike alert! Now pay this much more for BS6 TVS Apache RTR 160, RTR 180