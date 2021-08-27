Triumph race-tuned 765cc triples to power Moto2 for three more seasons

In the last two years, Moto2 graduates have gone on to take podiums and victories in their first seasons in the premier MotoGP class: 2019 Moto2 World Champion Alex Marquez taking a pair of second places in 2020

Triumph Motorcycles today announced that it will continue to provide their 765cc triple powerplants as Exclusive Engine Supplier to the FIM Moto2 World Championship for another three seasons, from 2022-2024. Since the start of the 2019 season, Triumph Motorcycles has provided all of the teams with race-tuned 765cc triples, each of which is based on the Street Triple RS engine. The changes made to the race-tuned engine allow it to breathe more freely, rev harder and deliver a peak power output of more than 140 PS (an increase of over 17% on the production engine).

Following Dorna’s intent to bring the Moto2 series closer to MotoGP, the increase in power and torque, combined with a more advanced electronics package, has provided a more relevant training and development ground.

In the last two years, Moto2 graduates have gone on to take podiums and victories in their first seasons in the premier MotoGP class: 2019 Moto2 World Champion Alex Marquez taking a pair of second places in 2020, and title rival Brad Binder with a victory also in 2020 and more recently in Austria 2021.

Jorge Martin took his first Moto2 victory in 2020, followed a year later with his maiden MotoGP win and a further two podiums in 2021. These incredible results go to prove how Moto2 has become the natural springboard for MotoGP that Dorna envisaged.

A total of 14 different race winners since 2019 there have been lap records set at 34 events, including records that have been broken and re-broken year-on-year, and the first-ever 300+ km/h top speed for a Moto2 machine. The record stands at 301.8 km/h at Phillip Island, Australia.

