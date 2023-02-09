TCS Jaguar Racing to compete at upcoming Formula E race in Hyderabad

India will witness Formula e race for the first time as it comes to Hyderabad

Tata Consultancy Services joined British racing team Jaguar Racing as title and technology partner for the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship in November 2021 and will be competing in the upcoming 9th session of the Formula e race in the city of Hyderabad. The team is known as Jaguar TCS Racing to commemorate the partnership between TCS and Jaguar focusing on driving innovation and sustainability in the auto sector.

Ahead of the upcoming Hyderabad E Prix scheduled on 11th February 2023, TCS hosted a meet and greet with James Barclay, Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover Motorsport and Team Principal of the Jaguar TCS Racing Formula E Team and with Mitch Evans, Formula E driver. They engaged with TCS employees and showcased the Jaguar I-Type 6, Jaguar’s fastest and most efficient electric race car, as a part of the event. According to TCS, when sharing their perspective on what they expect out of the tracks in Hyderabad they expressed excitement about racing in Hyderabad for the first time and how the city has been one of the tracks that the whole team has been looking forward to ever since the 2023 race calendar was announced.

TCS is collaborating with Jaguar in their electrification journey

According to TCS, they believe in the power of sport and technology coming together to transform the future of sustainable mobility. As the technology partner of the Jaguar TCS Racing team, TCS is collaborating with Jaguar in their electrification journey through digital technology and innovation to help the team win races and transfer the learnings from ‘race to road’, while using the data and insights learned through this partnership to transform the electric vehicle ecosystem.

With a shared vision that technological innovations can create a better world, TCS and Jaguar Land Rover joined forces to deliver more efficient cars and a sustainable future for all that will shape the wider journey to electrification and a more sustainable future.