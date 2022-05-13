Suzuki confirms MotoGP exit at the end of 2022

Former MotoGP world champion Joan Mir reacts to Suzuki’s announcement by admitting ‘We’re on the market’.

There were reports that Suzuki Motor Corporation was in talks with the MotoGP championship promoters, Dorna, to retire at the end of this season despite having a contract till 2026, but now it’s confirmed. In an official statement, Suzuki explained that due to the current economic situation, the Japanese manufacturer will not continue taking part in MotoGP World Championship after 2022. They have further stated that “the need to concentrate its effort on the big changes that the Automotive world is facing in these years, are forcing Suzuki to shift costs and human resources to develop new technologies.”

This is the second time Suzuki has decided to exit the MotoGP, previously quitting in 2011 and later returning in 2015. Suzuki has made a strong comeback in its second stint by winning the championship in 2020 with Joan Mir and currently leading the team standing. Even in the rider’s championship, Alex Rins is fourth in the table while Mir’s sixth.

The official statement released by Suzuki read, “We would like to express our deepest gratitude to our Suzuki Ecstar Team, to all those who have supported Suzuki’s motorcycle racing activities for many years and to all Suzuki fans who have given us their enthusiastic support.”

Now the multi-million-dollar question arises, what next for Mir and Rins? The former world champion is regarded as one of the best riders of the current generation along with Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo and has confirmed that his agent is in talks with Repsol Honda. This could mean that six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez might get a new teammate in place of Pol Espargaro. On the other hand, Rins future is up in the air though there have been reports that Yamaha might offer him a seat though Franco Morbidelli already has a contract with the Japanese team for season 2023.

There are reports coming in that multiple Moto 3 winners, Leopard Racing, are interested in joining the big boys on the MotoGP grid. Mir used to race for Leopard when he won the 2017 Moto 3 title. Is there a reunion on the cards? Only time will tell.