‘Senna’ producer Manish Pandey to direct docuseries on Bernie Ecclestone

‘Senna’ was just wonderful to watch and now, the man behind it has been handed another responsibility to document the life of another Formula 1 personality – the ringmaster to the sport for over four decades, Bernie Ecclestone. Manish Pandey who produced the documentary on Ayrton Senna has the rights to write, produce and direct the new eight-part series called Lucky!

Pandey’s documentary Senna was released in 2010 and even after exalting the Brazilian racing legend’s perceived moral superiority a tad too much and portraying Alan Prost as quite the baddie, it was a great film. He rightly won a BAFTA for it.

Lucky! will be produced by Pandey’s company Jiva Maya after filming with Eccelstone at his home in Switzerland through the lockdown.

The 90-year-old started out as a racing driver before he became a team owner and ultimately went on to pretty much own Formula 1, overseeing its evolution into the commercial giant that it is today.

“This is the first time I’ve trusted anyone to tell my story and the story of Formula 1, and Manish is the only storyteller and director who I believe can bring these to the screen,” Ecclestone said.

“And he isn’t just a great storyteller – he’s also a great fan. He’s been watching Formula 1 since he could walk and his knowledge of the world and its ‘movers and shakers’ is encyclopaedic and his passion unsurpassed.”

The docuseries will include Ecclestone “revealing his life story and the story of the birth, growth and phenomenal success of Formula 1”.

