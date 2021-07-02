‘Senna’ producer Manish Pandey to direct docuseries on Bernie Ecclestone

The docuseries will include Bernie Ecclestone “revealing his life story and the story of the birth, growth and phenomenal success of Formula 1”.

By:Updated: Jul 02, 2021 1:21 PM
Photo: Reuters

‘Senna’ was just wonderful to watch and now, the man behind it has been handed another responsibility to document the life of another Formula 1 personality – the ringmaster to the sport for over four decades, Bernie Ecclestone. Manish Pandey who produced the documentary on Ayrton Senna has the rights to write, produce and direct the new eight-part series called Lucky!

Pandey’s documentary Senna was released in 2010 and even after exalting the Brazilian racing legend’s perceived moral superiority a tad too much and portraying Alan Prost as quite the baddie, it was a great film. He rightly won a BAFTA for it.

Lucky! will be produced by Pandey’s company Jiva Maya after filming with Eccelstone at his home in Switzerland through the lockdown.

The 90-year-old started out as a racing driver before he became a team owner and ultimately went on to pretty much own Formula 1, overseeing its evolution into the commercial giant that it is today.

Also read: F1 2021: Verstappen beats Hamilton to take dominant Styrian GP win for Red Bull

“This is the first time I’ve trusted anyone to tell my story and the story of Formula 1, and Manish is the only storyteller and director who I believe can bring these to the screen,” Ecclestone said.

“And he isn’t just a great storyteller – he’s also a great fan. He’s been watching Formula 1 since he could walk and his knowledge of the world and its ‘movers and shakers’ is encyclopaedic and his passion unsurpassed.”

The docuseries will include Ecclestone “revealing his life story and the story of the birth, growth and phenomenal success of Formula 1”.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

'Senna' producer Manish Pandey to direct docuseries on Bernie Ecclestone

'Senna' producer Manish Pandey to direct docuseries on Bernie Ecclestone

Two-wheeler sales pick up in June 2021: Royal Enfield registers 13% growth, TVS up 25%

Two-wheeler sales pick up in June 2021: Royal Enfield registers 13% growth, TVS up 25%

EVTRIC Motors to invest Rs 100cr in India: New electric scooter launch soon

EVTRIC Motors to invest Rs 100cr in India: New electric scooter launch soon

Honda sells 4,767 cars in June 2021 reporting a whopping 241% growth: All details

Honda sells 4,767 cars in June 2021 reporting a whopping 241% growth: All details

BMW M5 Competition launched in India: Four-door V8 that does 0-100 km/h in 3.3 seonds

BMW M5 Competition launched in India: Four-door V8 that does 0-100 km/h in 3.3 seonds

June 2021 car sales: Maruti Suzuki reports 142% growth with over 1.24 lakh units sold

June 2021 car sales: Maruti Suzuki reports 142% growth with over 1.24 lakh units sold

Tata Motors to launch 'Dark Edition' for Harrier, Nexon and Altroz soon

Tata Motors to launch 'Dark Edition' for Harrier, Nexon and Altroz soon

Video: BMW-powered convertible flying car completes test flight between airports

Video: BMW-powered convertible flying car completes test flight between airports

Price hike alert! Benelli Leoncino 500 scrambler now costlier in India by this much

Price hike alert! Benelli Leoncino 500 scrambler now costlier in India by this much

TVS iQube electric scooter launched in Pune: Undercuts Ather 450X price

TVS iQube electric scooter launched in Pune: Undercuts Ather 450X price

Bajaj Auto reports 24% jump in sales in June 2021: Exports up 45%

Bajaj Auto reports 24% jump in sales in June 2021: Exports up 45%

BS6 CFMoto 650 NK, 650 MT, 650 GT launched in India: Now costlier, less powerful!

BS6 CFMoto 650 NK, 650 MT, 650 GT launched in India: Now costlier, less powerful!

Hyundai reaches 1 crore production milestone at Chennai plant with new Alcazar

Hyundai reaches 1 crore production milestone at Chennai plant with new Alcazar

2021 Suzuki Hayabusa bookings to reopen tomorrow: Token amount, how to book!

2021 Suzuki Hayabusa bookings to reopen tomorrow: Token amount, how to book!

Prevail unveils three new electric scooters with 110-km range: Launch in July

Prevail unveils three new electric scooters with 110-km range: Launch in July

150 km range Ola electric scooter launch soon as factory nears completion

150 km range Ola electric scooter launch soon as factory nears completion

Norton to back 201 bhp electric racing motorcycle built by university students

Norton to back 201 bhp electric racing motorcycle built by university students

Tata Motors receives order for 15 Hydrogen Fuel Cell buses from Indian Oil Corp.

Tata Motors receives order for 15 Hydrogen Fuel Cell buses from Indian Oil Corp.

Cogos to increase EV logistics fleet to 2,500: To add electric four-wheelers soon

Cogos to increase EV logistics fleet to 2,500: To add electric four-wheelers soon

FMSCI announces three National Award nominees for 2021: F2 driver Daruvala included

FMSCI announces three National Award nominees for 2021: F2 driver Daruvala included