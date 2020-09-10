Sebastian Vettel to move to Racing Point as they rebrand to Aston Martin F1 Team from 2021

Sebastian Vettel had been in discussions with billionaire Lawrence Stroll’s team Racing Point for several months, following Ferrari's decision to let him go at the end of the year.

By:September 10, 2020 5:07 PM

sebastian vettel racing point

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel will continue in Formula 1 after the 2020 season. He’s signed with Racing Point, who will rebrand as Aston Martin F1 Team from 2021. Racing Point say the 33-year-old’s deal, which is for ‘2021 and beyond’, “is a clear statement of the team’s ambition to establish itself as one of the most competitive names in the sport.”

“I am pleased to finally share this exciting news about my future,” said the German. “I’m extremely proud to say that I will become an Aston Martin driver in 2021. It’s a new adventure for me with a truly legendary car company. I have been impressed with the results the team has achieved this year and I believe the future looks even brighter.

Vettel had been in talks with the team that belongs to billionaire Lawrence Stroll for several months now, after Ferrari decided to let him go at the end of the year. McLaren’s Carlos Sainz will take his place alongside Charles Leclerc next year.

Also read: F1 2020: Turkish Grand Prix returns in November as four more races added to calendar

Before this deal panned out, there didn’t seem to be a place for the German, given Sergio Perez had a multi-year deal due to end by 2022, and Stroll’s son Lance has the other seat. On the evening of the inaugural Tuscan Grand Prix at Mugello, which was Ferrari’s 1000th race, Perez revealed he will leave the team at the end of the year.

This opened up an opportunity for Racing Point to announce Vettel – who won four consecutive championships with Red Bull between 2010 and 2013. He will be joining the team with Stroll, for their first season under the Aston Martin brand.

Vettel is on the 13th position in the drivers’ championship currently. He has just 16 points and a best finish of sixth in eight races this year.

