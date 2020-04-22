Sebastian Vettel’s refusal to Ferrari contract could start musical chair in F1 grid in 2021

Sebastian Vettel previously stated during a video conference that he usually has “three-year” contracts while noting that whatever the duration of his next deal, it would need to suit both the driver and the team.

We heard about Ferrari asking Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton for a quick response on their contracts for the upcoming Formula 1 season. We’ve learned now that Lewis Hamilton has decided to carry on with Mercedes which he described as his ‘dream team’ in a now-deleted tweet. Vettel’s contract renewal though will take longer than that to explain.

According to several media reports, Vettel turned down Ferrari contract renewal branding it a ‘joke’. The said contract was only for 2021 and came with a massive pay cut. A Gazzetta dello Sport report states that the German has turned it down.

Hamilton and Vettel earn £40 million (approximately Rs 384 crore) and £35 million (approximately Rs 336 crore) a year, respectively at Mercedes and Ferrari. Per La Gazetta dello Sport, the Scuderia offered Vettel a one-year, €12 million extension to his current expiring contract, which is believed to pay him upwards of €40m annually.

Speaking a few days ago in a video conference, Vettel told stated that he usually has “three-year” contracts while noting that whatever the duration of his next deal, it would need to suit both the driver and the team.

“Whatever the deal will be like,” he said, “it will be whatever I and the team will be comfortable with. So in terms of duration I don’t know. Normally the contracts I’ve had in the past were all three-year deals. I know I’m one of the more experienced drivers in Formula 1 but I’m not the oldest and I don’t think there’s an age limit in this regard.”

The Gazzetta report further adds that Ferrari are considering Daniel Ricciardo, Carlos Sainz and Antonio Giovinazzi to replace the four-time World Champion if he chooses to agree to terms with the Scuderia.

Moreover, another report published by F1-Insider states that Fernando Alonso may be preparing a comeback in Formula 1 through Ferrari if Vettel is to leave his seat empty. Even ex-World Champion Fernando Alonso (38) is positioning himself to replace the four-time World Champion from Germany, the report states.

