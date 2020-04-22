Sebastian Vettel’s refusal to Ferrari contract could start musical chair in F1 grid in 2021

Sebastian Vettel previously stated during a video conference that he usually has “three-year” contracts while noting that whatever the duration of his next deal, it would need to suit both the driver and the team.

By:Updated: April 22, 2020 3:19:35 PM

sebastian vettel ferrrai

We heard about Ferrari asking Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton for a quick response on their contracts for the upcoming Formula 1 season. We’ve learned now that Lewis Hamilton has decided to carry on with Mercedes which he described as his ‘dream team’ in a now-deleted tweet. Vettel’s contract renewal though will take longer than that to explain.

According to several media reports, Vettel turned down Ferrari contract renewal branding it a ‘joke’. The said contract was only for 2021 and came with a massive pay cut. A Gazzetta dello Sport report states that the German has turned it down.

Hamilton and Vettel earn £40 million (approximately Rs 384 crore) and £35 million (approximately Rs 336 crore) a year, respectively at Mercedes and Ferrari. Per La Gazetta dello Sport, the Scuderia offered Vettel a one-year, €12 million extension to his current expiring contract, which is believed to pay him upwards of €40m annually.

Speaking a few days ago in a video conference, Vettel told stated that he usually has “three-year” contracts while noting that whatever the duration of his next deal, it would need to suit both the driver and the team.

Also read: 1996 Spanish GP is streaming! Watch Michael Schumacher’s legendary wet weather drive to victory here

“Whatever the deal will be like,” he said, “it will be whatever I and the team will be comfortable with. So in terms of duration I don’t know. Normally the contracts I’ve had in the past were all three-year deals. I know I’m one of the more experienced drivers in Formula 1 but I’m not the oldest and I don’t think there’s an age limit in this regard.”

The Gazzetta report further adds that Ferrari are considering Daniel Ricciardo, Carlos Sainz and Antonio Giovinazzi to replace the four-time World Champion if he chooses to agree to terms with the Scuderia.

Moreover, another report published by F1-Insider states that Fernando Alonso may be preparing a comeback in Formula 1 through Ferrari if Vettel is to leave his seat empty. Even ex-World Champion Fernando Alonso (38) is positioning himself to replace the four-time World Champion from Germany, the report states.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Sebastian Vettel's refusal to Ferrari contract could start musical chair in F1 grid in 2021

Sebastian Vettel's refusal to Ferrari contract could start musical chair in F1 grid in 2021

BS6 Mahindra KUV100 NXT launched: Maruti Ignis-rival price, features, specs

BS6 Mahindra KUV100 NXT launched: Maruti Ignis-rival price, features, specs

BS6 Yamaha FZ 25, FZS 25 specifications revealed: Launch timeline and expected price!

BS6 Yamaha FZ 25, FZS 25 specifications revealed: Launch timeline and expected price!

First batch Audi A8L and Q8 sold out in India: Here's when you can order one

First batch Audi A8L and Q8 sold out in India: Here's when you can order one

Coronavirus-led boom for car, bike sales: Pleasant surprise for auto industry post Covid-19?

Coronavirus-led boom for car, bike sales: Pleasant surprise for auto industry post Covid-19?

2020 Triumph Street Triple RS launched at Rs 11.13 lakh: KTM 790 Duke challenger gets sharper, more feature-rich!

2020 Triumph Street Triple RS launched at Rs 11.13 lakh: KTM 790 Duke challenger gets sharper, more feature-rich!

Skoda Vision IN could be called Kliq: Upcoming Creta, Seltos rival name revealed

Skoda Vision IN could be called Kliq: Upcoming Creta, Seltos rival name revealed

Tata Motors announces 2-month worldwide warranty extension on commercial vehicles

Tata Motors announces 2-month worldwide warranty extension on commercial vehicles

2020 Triumph Street Triple RS India Launch Live: Power, features, rivals, expected price

2020 Triumph Street Triple RS India Launch Live: Power, features, rivals, expected price

MG Motor India appoints Udit Malhotra as the Head of Marketing

MG Motor India appoints Udit Malhotra as the Head of Marketing

Olectra and Chinese partner BYD bag order for 765 electric buses in India

Olectra and Chinese partner BYD bag order for 765 electric buses in India

Triumph Motorcycles defers BS6 price hike to July 2020, announces warranty extension

Triumph Motorcycles defers BS6 price hike to July 2020, announces warranty extension

Covid-19 effect: Benelli India launch plans on the backburner

Covid-19 effect: Benelli India launch plans on the backburner

New-gen Audi A3 sedan looks angry and sporty: India launch expected soon

New-gen Audi A3 sedan looks angry and sporty: India launch expected soon

Most powerful motorcycles under Rs 2 lakh: KTM 250 Duke to Royal Enfield Himalayan to Gixxer SF 250

Most powerful motorcycles under Rs 2 lakh: KTM 250 Duke to Royal Enfield Himalayan to Gixxer SF 250

Best BS6 125cc scooters: Honda Activa 125, TVS NTorq and more

Best BS6 125cc scooters: Honda Activa 125, TVS NTorq and more

Drop-dead gorgeous BMW R18 heading to India soon: To rival Harley-Davidson Fat Boy

Drop-dead gorgeous BMW R18 heading to India soon: To rival Harley-Davidson Fat Boy

2020 Jeep Compass variant offering reshuffled: Full variant price break up explained

2020 Jeep Compass variant offering reshuffled: Full variant price break up explained

How Indian auto industry reacted to sudden demise of Rudratej Singh, President & CEO, BMW India

How Indian auto industry reacted to sudden demise of Rudratej Singh, President & CEO, BMW India

Coronavirus Pandemic: How Bahrain and other F1 tracks are helping fight COVID-19

Coronavirus Pandemic: How Bahrain and other F1 tracks are helping fight COVID-19