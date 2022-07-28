Sebastian Vettel announces retirement from F1, here is why

Sebastian Vettel’s 15-year long career in Formula 1 will come to an end as the curtains will fall on the 2022 season.

F1 fans around the world were happy to see Sebastian Vettel join social media when he created his Instagram account mere hours before I wrote this report. What no one would have expected was that the very first post on the account would be him announcing his retirement from the sport at the end of 2022. Being one of the most experienced drives on the grid right now, Vettel has been a fan favourite and his exit from the sport will be mourned by many.

In the video shared on his Instagram account, the 35-year old driver detailed how he has a life outside the racetrack and has a family to look after. It is no secret that being part of an intense sport like Formula 1 takes a lot of time and energy and the four-time world champion must definitely be feeling the same.

Committing to my passion the way I did and the way I think is right, no longer goes side-by-side with my wish to be a great father and husband. The energy it takes to become one with the car and the team, to chase perfection, takes focus and commitment. My goals have shifted from winning races and fighting for championships to seeing my children grow, passing on my values, helping them up when they fall, listening to them when they need me, not having to say goodbye, and most importantly being able to learn from them and let them inspire me. Sebastian Vettel

The German driver found immense success during the initial years of racing in F1 when he was with Red Bull. He laid claim to four consecutive world championship titles from the year 2010 to 2013. He joined Ferrari in the year 2015 but could not replicate the same championship-winning results as before. His results dipped as time went by and in 2021 he joined Aston Martin.

However, there is hope that this will not be the last time we see him on the track. “My best race is still to come”, says Vettel in the video. While he might be referring to endeavours outside the racetrack, we do hope that he makes a comeback to the sport as some others have in the past. No matter what the scoreboard might say right now, Sebastian Vettel has been one of the most well know drivers in F1 and has 53 race wins under his belt!