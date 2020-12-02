Schumacher name confirmed for F1 grid: Mick Schumacher to race for Haas in 2021

Mick will be the third member of the Schumacher family to race in F1, with Uncle Ralf - Michael's brother - having started 180 races between 1997 and 2007, winning six of them.

The name Schumacher will be making a return to the Formula 1 grid in the upcoming season in 2021 as Haas just today confirmed signing Mick Schumacher on a multi-year deal. Mick currently leads the Formula 2 title race by 14 points with one round remaining, in what is his second season in the series, winning twice among 10 podiums. The 21-year-old Ferrari junior will race with fellow F2 racer Nikita Mazepin in an all-new line-up for the American outfit, with the duo replacing Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen. Mick is the son of seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher.

“I’m very pleased that we’re able to confirm Mick Schumacher in our driver line-up for next season and I look forward to welcoming him into the team,” said Haas Team Principal Guenther Steiner.

“The prospect of being on the Formula 1 grid next year makes me incredibly happy and I’m simply speechless,” – Mick Schumacher

“The Formula 2 Championship has long served as a proving ground for talent to showcase their credentials and this year’s field has undoubtedly been one of the most competitive in recent seasons. Mick has won races, collected podiums and excelled against some pretty exceptional talent in 2020.

Also read: Lewis Hamilton tests positive for COVID-19: Ruled out of Sakhir GP

“I firmly believe he’s earned the opportunity to graduate into Formula 1 based on his performances. We have an opportunity ahead of us, as a team, to evaluate and nurture a new driver given our familiarity with our race package heading into 2021.

“We are putting in place our building blocks for the continued long-term growth of the team and I look forward to Mick’s contributions both on and off the track in that process.”

Before his Formula 1 debut with Haas in 2021, Mick Schumacher will begin his preparations with an FP1 session with the team at the season finale in Abu Dhabi, followed by some tunning in the end-of-season test at the same track.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.