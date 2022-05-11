Sarthak Chavan achieves a historic podium finish at Thailand Talent Cup (TTC) 2022

Sarthak Chavan, along with his fellow Indian rider Kavin Quintal finished the race in P3 and P9, respectively. This gave the Honda Racing India team 32 points in total.

Honda Racing India rider Sarthak Chavan has managed to create history be securing a podium finish at Thailand Talent Cup 2022 Round 2. This marks the first time in the racing history of Honda Racing India that an Indian rider has achieved this massive feat. The 15-year-old lad from Pune started his race in P12 at the Chang International Circuit in Buriram (Thailand) but secured third position, just 0.583 seconds behind the race leader.

Sarthak Chavan

Sarthak Chavan, IDEMITSU Honda Racing India rider said, “I am very happy with my performance in this round as I was able to give my maximum on the track. With learnings from last round and training with my mentors, I achieved 3rd place on the podium. This win has boosted my confidence and I will continue to fight hard to bring more laurels for the country.”

Kavin Quintal

Sarthak wasn’t the only Indian contender from Honda, his teammate Kavin Quintal also finished 9th. The combined effort of the two riders helped the team gain 32 points. The Honda Racing India team entered the second round of Thailand Talent Cup 2022 with a total of 13 points. After securing 12th & 15th place on the grid in qualifying race of round 2, Sarthak Chavan and Kavin Quintal showed aggression in race 1 and climbed up to finish at 9th and 13th position respectively. With this, Sarthak added 6 points and Kavin 4 points to his kitty. With the end of round 2 of Thailand Talent Cup 2022, Sarthak Chavan now holds total of 35 points while his teammate Kavin Quintal has 10 points in his kitty.

Sharing an overview on performance by Indian riders in round 2, Prabhu Nagaraj, Operating Officer -Brand & Communications, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “We are extremely happy with results of our riders in Round 2. Both Sarthak and Kavin showcased stellar performance & fighting spirit on the international soil. Sathak Chavan has made us all proud as it is for the first time in history of Honda India racing that an Indian rider took a podium position at the Thailand Talent Cup. Also, this victory is a testimony of how our riders are consistently climbing up the ladder and getting ready for the international arena.”