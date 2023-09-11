San Marino MotoGP: Double win for Martin, Bagnaia finishes third

Jorge Martin wins the San Marino GP and is 36 points behind defending champion Francesco Bagnaia

It was the perfect race weekend for Pramac Racing’s Jorge Martin who won the Sprint Race, took pole position and then won the race. This is the Spaniard’s second podium in a row after coming third at the Catalunya Grand Prix. The second and third honours went to VR46’s Marco Bezzecchi and the reigning world champion Francesco Bagnaia.

San Marino MotoGP: Total domination by Martin

Martin started the grand prix weekend in some style as he broke the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli’s lap record by clocking 1:30.390, breaking the previous set time of 1:30.846 clocked by Bezzecchi a day earlier. On race day, the Pramac rider was on a different level leading the grand prix from start to finish.

Even though he did give the Italian duo — Bezzecchi and Bagnaia a distant hope to compete with him though in reality the Spaniard never really looked like relinquishing the numero uno position. With a double win at San Marino, Martin is now second in the rider’s championship table and only 36 points adrift Bagnaia.

San Marino MotoGP: Pedrosa wildcard magic

With Bezzecchi and Bagnaia fighting for the second and third positions, it was KTM’s Dani Pedrosa who stole the show as he finished a close fourth almost gate-crashing the Ducati 1-2-3 finish. On lap 12, Pedrosa was gaining on the Italian duo, but the KTM rider had to contend with fourth place as he wasn’t able to match the Ducati’s speed. Earlier, the KTM charge began with Brand Binder who was in touching distance for a podium finish but unfortunately, the South African crashed on lap eighth but managed to limp to 14th.

Aprilia’s Maverick Vinales had a productive qualifying session, starting fourth from the grid. Unfortunately for the Spaniard, he couldn’t capitalize on this and finished fifth. RNF’s Miguel Oliveria came sixth followed by Marc Marquez while RNF’s Raul Fernandez, Mooney VR46’s Luca Marini and Prima Pramac’s Johann Zarco rounded up the top 10.