Royal Enfield Twins FT competes in its first American Flat Track race, finishes seventh

The team will continue testing during the next two weeks leading up to the Texas AFT round with support from Royal Enfield. This will provide the team the opportunity to improve engine durability and chassis set up.

By:Updated: Sep 15, 2020 11:20 AM
royal enfield twins ft american flat track race

Last weekend, Royal Enfield had their first outing in American Flat Track (AFT) racing with the Twins FT taking on the oval with racer Johnny Lewis astride. After having spent months in developing and testing of the race bike, Royal Enfield competed in their first ATF competition in the Production Twins class. The result of a joint effort between Royal Enfield and Moto Anatomy, which is owned and operated by Lewis, the team worked closely with the manufacturer, road racing chassis builder Harris Performance, and S&S Cycle for engine tuning.

It is for the first time Royal Enfield has stepped into performance racing in all of its 119-year history as Lewis took on the AFT oval for the first time during this past weekend. While Lewis remains competitive, Royal Enfield states that in the first year, the overall focus is on the development of the Twins FT platform.

royal enfield twins ft american flat track debut

The latest iteration of the race bike was shipped over from India in pieces on Monday (7 September). Royal Enfield along with the other partners involved have worked hard to make this happen. The bike performed well and we’ve got a great foundation to build upon, Lewis said.

The AFT season, like all motorsports events around the world, was delayed due to the pandemic. Meanwhile, Lewis went to work developing a prototype motorcycle early in the year. With ongoing communication, Lewis and the team at Harris Performance, Royal Enfield and S&S Cycle continued working through chassis changes and updates as Lewis tested the prototype at his Center Hill, Fl facility.

royal enfield twins ft american flat track

Also read: Does Royal Enfield Himalayan 650 make sense? Here’s what to expect

Joining Lewis at the Atlanta and Daytona Beach AFT rounds will be the participants of Royal Enfield’s Build Train Race (BTR) program, who will compete in an exhibition aboard custom INT 650 motorcycles. Lewis and the team will race the remainder of the AFT calendar with the next race in two weeks on 25-26 September at the Dallas Half Mile.

The motorcycle Lewis rode at Willow Grove arrived in the US three days before the race, and had to be assembled in the following two days. With timing so tight, there was no opportunity for a track test and it was during the official practice on Friday, Lewis rode the Twins FT for the first time. He took a 3rd place semi-final finish and 6th in the main race. In what was a great first outing for the team, Lewis finished seventh overall.

