Round 3 of Volkswagen Polo NRC concluded: Sandeep Kumar leads the chart

Volkswagen Motorsport India has wrapped up the third round of the Polo National Racing Championship. Round 3 of the 12th edition of the Polo Championship was conducted at the Madras Motor Racetrack located in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. It comprised three races in total, and they turned out to be exciting and full of heat. Participants tried their best with their skills. A strong performance shown by Oshan Kothadiya led him to win the first race. Following the Pune-based racer were Pratik Sonawane and Anmol Singh winning Race 2 and Race 3, respectively.

“With a mix of experienced and rookie drivers, round 3 of the Championship witnessed some exhilarating performances and clean racing from all the drivers. I would like to congratulate Oshan Kothadiya, Pratik Sonawane and Anmol Singh, the deserved winners of the three races that were held over the weekend. I am now eagerly looking forward to the penultimate round of racing, which will decide the winner of the 12th edition of the Volkswagen Polo National Racing Championship.” Sirish Vissa, Head of Volkswagen Motorsport India

Oshan Kothadiya had the advantage of pole position in the first race. While Anmol started from P2, he gained a drive-through penalty for a jump start. As a failure of which, he had to make a premature exit from the race. However, Sourav and Sandeep continued their fight for the second spot. Both participants made their way to the podium, with Sandeep taking the second position.

The second race started in a reversed grid order. Consequently, Ayush Tainwala enjoyed the pole position, while the only female racer in the championship – Diana Pundole, took the P2. The race saw a lot of heat and concluded with Pratik Sonawane, Avik, and Sandeep making their way to the podium for P1, P2, and P3, respectively. In the third race, Sandeep made the last entry to the podium. The first and second positions were secured by Anmol and Sourav, respectively.

Sandeep Kumar remained the biggest gainer of the weekend and continues to be the championship leader, followed by Sourav and Avik. The final round of the 12th edition of the Volkswagen Polo National Racing Championship will decide the winner, and it is slated to be held from 11-13 February 2022.