Repsol Honda Team confirm Marc Marquez to return in 2021: Will miss Valencia, Portimao

Repsol Honda Team and the eight-time World Champion have confirmed he will miss the remainder of the 2020 season

Repsol Honda Team and Marc Marquez have confirmed that he will sit out the Gran Premio Motul de la Comunitat Valenciana and Grande Premio MEO de Portugal, meaning the eight-time World Champion will return to track action in 2021. The team confirmed that Marc Marquez, in conjunction with Honda, his Repsol Honda Team and multiple expert doctors, has elected to officially delay his return to action until 2021. Stefan Bradl will continue to partner 2019 Moto2 World Champion Alex Marquez in Repsol Honda colours for the final two races of the year.

The European GP showed the great potential Alex Marquez and Stefan Bradl have built to over the season, the pair aiming to deliver as the 2020 season begins to wrap up.

Last week, Alex Marquez was the unfortunate victim of a second DNF in two races, the MotoGP rookie tumbling while fighting for the top ten. Before the fall, and throughout the weekend as a whole, Alex demonstrated consistently strong pace abroad the Honda RC213V as his impressive growth in the premier class continues. With two wet days of practice for the European GP, dry track time was at a premium and Alex is hoping for a dry weekend this time out. The objective for the second week in Valencia is to continue fighting inside the top ten.

Stefan Bradl will complete the 2020 season for the Repsol Honda Team. With back-to-back point finishes, Bradl has hit a strong vein of form and like Alex showed well during the course of the weekend, especially in the wet. Bradl will be aiming to make it three point-scoring finishes in a row, repeating his run from 2019 when he replaced the injured Jorge Lorenzo.

