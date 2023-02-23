Red Bull Showrun to be held at Bandra Bandstand in Mumbai on March 12

Bandra Bandstand Mumbai will host the Red Bull Showrun on March 12, 2023. David Coulthard will drive the iconic Oracle Red Bull Racing F1 car, the RB7, in India’s financial capital.

Red Bull Showrun is making a comeback to Mumbai after 14 years. Red Bull India and Oracle Racing are all set to enthrall F1 enthusiasts with the Red Bull Showrun in India’s financial capital along with racing legend and 13-time F1 Grand Prix champion – David Coulthard. The spectacle can be witnessed on the scenic roads of Bandra Bandstand in Mumbai on March 12, 2023.

The first-ever Red Bull Showrun was organised at the Bandra-Worli sea link in 2009 and is returning to the maximum city that never sleeps after 14 long years. David Coulthard will drive the iconic Oracle Red Bull Racing F1 car, the RB7, in Mumbai. The Showrun is aimed at bringing motorsport fans closer to the Formula 1 Car. One can get tickets for the same on Red Bull’s official website.

Speaking about his return to Mumbai and driving the F1 car on Indian soil once again, David Coulthard, said, “Namaste India! I am very excited to be coming back to your wonderful city again. It’s been a while since my last trip to Mumbai, but it feels like I never really left. India has gained such a strong fan base for F1.”

He added, “I am sure when I drive those dazzling streets at Bandstand, I will see a huge turnaround of the crowd. Looking forward to seeing you all in Aamchi Mumbai on the 12th of March.” It’s worth mentioning that with the growing popularity of F1 globally and the recent success of Red Bull Racing, this Showrun is a perfect experience to give the Indian audience a glimpse of scintillating F1 action.

