Red Bull launch RB16: Verstappen & Albon’s 2020 F1 car dons traditional Red Bull livery

Red Bull Formula 1 team have taken the wraps off the new RB16 F1 car sporting the now-traditional Red Bull livery. Red Bull's new Honda-powered challenger was first showcased online before a shakedown later today ahead of the pre-season testing next week. The new car will be campaigned by Max Verstappen, who has signed a new deal that will keep him at Red Bull through the 2023 season, and Alex Albon.

For three seasons in a row, Red Bull have finished third in the championship. But with stability in the regulations and the end of what Team Principal Christian Horner called a “transitional year” with Honda in 2019, the team - and drivers Verstappen and Albon - will be hoping the RB16 will be the car to deliver Red Bull a championship... or two.

The team is hoping that the RB16 can build on the success of its predecessor, which Verstappen drove to three wins in Austria, Germany and Brazil, as well as the first two pole positions of his career.

The RB16 will also be the second Red Bull to be powered by Honda, the Japanese power unit manufacturer having shown an impressive rate of development in the back of the Red Bulls (and Toro Rossos) last year, leading to the partnership being extended to the end of 2021.

The car was shaken down by Verstappen at the Silverstone circuit today and will post its first competitive lap times on February 19, when pre-season testing for 2020 begins at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. Find out how you can watch pre-season testing live, long on to Formula 1 official website.