Racing Team India prepares for 24 Hours of LeMans: Makes Asian LeMans Series debut

Racing Team India has made its Asian LeMans Series debut with all-Indian driver line-up — Narain Karthikeyan, Arjun Maini and Naveen Rao. Hoping to drive their Oreca 07 racer at this year’s 24 Hours of LeMans.

Aiming for the big one, Racing Team India has embarked on its journey to LeMans. Branded as India’s national team with three Indian drivers, the outfit has made its Asian LeMans Series debut by topping the charts on their first run. Narain Karthikeyan, Arjun Maini and Naveen Rao will pilot the Indian tricoloured Oreca 07 racecar in the leading LMP2 category of the Asian LeMan Series. With support from JK Tyres and Amazon Web Services (AWS), the team will race for the first time in two runnings of the 4-hours of Dubai scheduled from February 13-14, 2021. The second round will take place at the Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi the following weekend between February 19-20, 2021.

Sanjay Sharma, Head-Motorsport, JK Tyre said, “We are confident the team has what it takes to be successful and race at Le Mans which would deliver the breakthrough that Indian motorsport needs.”

This will be the first time an all-Indian driver line up will be racing in the Asian LeMans Series. The team is hoping to secure an invitation to the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans. The round-the-clock race event at the Circuit de la Sarthe in France is scheduled to take place in June.

Narain Karthikeyan said, “Arjun, Naveen, and I have considerable racing experience between the three of us. Our package has also been quick through testing. We did have some issues on the second day with traffic and difficulty in switching on the new tyres. But there’s a lot of speed in the car and I’m confident we can deliver a strong result on our debut.”

Racing Team India and its Oreca 07 racecar will receive technical support from Algarve Pro Racing, the reigning Asian Le Mans Series champions. The car has proven credentials having won LeMans last year as well. It is powered by a 4-litre V8 engine which develops 600hp and can reach speeds excess of 320 kph.

