Quartararo wins at Mugello as Italian GP mourns death of Moto3’s Jason Dupasquier

2021 MotoGP: “That one was for Jason.” Everyone echoes the sentiments made by Quartararo in parc ferme, who proudly sported the Swiss flag on the Mugello podium top step.

Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP’s Fabio Quartararo bagged yet another win at Gran Premio d’Italia Oakley, extending his World Championship lead to 24 points. (Ducati Lenovo Team) Francesco Bagnaia’s successful pace during qualifying could not continue as he crashed out on Lap 2. The podium was completed by Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Miguel Oliveira and reigning World Champion Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar).

It was an emotional victory for the Frenchman as the GP was overshadowed by the death of Swiss rising star Jason Dupasquier. Following a serious incident in the Moto3 Qualifying 2 session at the Gran Premio d’Italia Oakley, Moto3 rider Jason Dupasquier succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. From Supermoto titles to dominating the National scene, Dupasquier was a leading light of Swiss motorsport talent.

The points scorers

Binder handed KTM a double top five at the Italian GP and claims his equal best finish of the season, Miller comes home P6 in a quiet outing. Aleix Espargaro impressed again to pick up a P7, with Maverick Viñales (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) taking the chequered flag in P8 after his P13 in qualifying. 2019 Mugello winner Danilo Petrucci (Tech3 KTM Factory Racing) was ninth to earn his second top 10 in a row, Valentino Rossi (Petronas Yamaha SRT) completed the top 10 on home soil.

Iker Lecuona (Tech3 KTM Factory Racing), Pol Espargaro (Repsol Honda Team), Alex Marquez (LCR Honda Castrol) and Lorenzo Savadori (Aprilia Racing Team Gresini) were the final points scorers.

Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) crashed at Turn 3 on Lap 2 unhurt, this forced Franco Morbidelli (Petronas Yamaha SRT) into the gravel, with Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda Idemitsu) also crashing out of the race late on at Turn 13. Enea Bastianini (Avintia Esponsorama) crashed on the way to the grid after hitting the rear of Zarco’s bike, thankfully all riders were ok.

Top 10:

1. Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP)

2. Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) + 2.592

3. Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar) + 3.000

4. Johann Zarco (Pramac Racing) + 3.535

5. Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) + 4.903

6. Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team) + 6.233

7. Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing Team Gresini) + 8.030

8. Maverick Viñales (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) + 17.239

9. Danilo Petrucci (Tech3 KTM Factory Racing) + 23.296

10. Valentino Rossi (Petronas Yamaha SRT) + 25.146

