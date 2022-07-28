This will mark Porsche’s third stint in Formula 1 having earlier raced as a constructor in eight seasons between 1957 and 1964 triumphing once and bagging one pole position and five podiums.

Porsche’s long pursuit of making a return to the Formula 1 circuit is said to have found its chequered flag as reports have emerged that suggest that the Stuttgart-based carmaker has acquired 50 per cent of Red Bull’s Formula 1 operations.



Porsche, alongside its German stablemate Audi, has been making headlines in recent weeks as they eye a spot on the F1 grid, either on their own or by joining forces with an existing team. Porsche intends to return to F1 as a manufacturer in 2026.

Porsche appears to have taken a lead on Audi in some fashion as they look to buy half of Red Bull, who are leading the constructors’ championship this term with 396 points bagged so far. Audi, on the other hand, is holding talks with Alfa Romeo for buying majority stakes or a complete takeover as it intends to develop its power unit in-house.

While an official confirmation from either of the manufacturers or FIA is still awaited, legal documents released by Morocco’s competition regulator disclosed that the two companies intend to join hands under a 10-year agreement. This will mark Porsche’s third stint in Formula 1 having earlier raced as a constructor in eight seasons between 1957 and 1964 triumphing once and bagging one pole position and five podiums. The team returned to the grid in 1991 in what was a rather unsuccessful term.



Porsche will also acquire half of Red Bull Technology, a company that develops and supplies RBR’s cars and also sources a host of permissible shared parts to its kin constructor, the AlphaTauri. However, the latter will solely remain under Red Bull ownership despite potentially adopting the Porsche powertrain, as per British publication AutoSport.

At present, Red Bull sits atop the constructors’ championship, having secured a comfortable 82-point lead over second-placed Ferrari. Defending champion Max Verstappen is ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc with a 63-point lead in the 2022 driver standings.