Petronas TVS Racing wins big at the fourth round of INMRC 2022

Petronas TVS Racing, the factory racing team of TVS Motor Company, dominated the fourth round of the Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship (INMRC) 2022. Backed with 40 years of racetrack experience, India’s first factory racing team made a clean sweep at the event and registered five out of the six podium finishes in the two races of the Pro Stock 301-400cc category.

This feat was achieved with the GP 310 R, which is based on the brand’s flagship motorcycle, TVS Apache RR 310. The factory racing team pulled off an exhilarating 1-2-3 lockout in Race 1 of the Pro Stock 301-400cc category while also sealing the top two spots in Race 2. It was a double delight for K Y Ahamad as he won both races in the category astride the GP 310 R race motorcycle.

The results of the fourth round of INMRC 2022 with Petronas TVS Racing team’s winners are mentioned below:

Pro Stock 301-400 cc Category – Race 1

1st – K Y Ahamad

2nd – Deepak Ravikumar

3rd – Jagan Kumar

Pro Stock 301-400 cc Category – Race 2

1st – K Y Ahamad

2nd – Deepak Ravikumar

Pro Stock 165 cc Category – Race 1

5th – Jagan Kumar

Pro Stock 165 cc Category – Race 2

3rd – K Y Ahamad

Commenting on the team’s performance, Vimal Sumbly, Head Business – Premium, TVS Motor Company, said, “It is a proud moment for the PETRONAS TVS Racing team to have won both the races in the Pro Stock 301-400cc category with our race-spec TVS Apache RR 310 during the 4th round of the Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship (INMRC) 2022.”

He added, “I would like to congratulate our riders for this feat, especially K Y Ahamad who has shown an action-packed performance race after race & is looking in top-notch form. With championships like INMRC, PETRONAS TVS Racing has been consistently pushing the technological and engineering limits of the TVS Apache series through the brand’s Track to Road philosophy. I wish all the racers the very best for the next and final round of the INMRC 2022.”

