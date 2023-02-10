Petronas TVS Racing bags top spot at the 2022 Indian National Rally Championship

Petronas TVS Racing has bagged the top spots in all four categories of the 2022 Indian National Rally Championship. It recently claimed the 2022 Supercross title as well.

Petronas TVS Racing, the factory racing team of TVS Motor Company, has recorded its eighth consecutive win at the Indian National Rally Championship. TVS Racing bagged the top spots in all four categories of the 2022 INRC for two-wheelers in which it participated.

Demonstrating its racing pedigree spanning over four decades, this is the second championship title win for the factory racing team of TVS Motor Company after claiming the 2022 Supercross title as well. The category-wise winners of the 2022 Indian National Rally Championship are mentioned in the image below.

Commenting on the rally championship title win, Vimal Sumbly, Head Business – Premium, TVS Motor Company, said, “We are thrilled to see the commendable performance by the team in the sixth and final round of the Indian National Rally Championship (INRC-2w) 2022. With this championship win, the team also records its eighth consecutive championship title win for TVS Apache since 2015 and third consecutive championship title win for TVS NTORQ since 2020.”

He further added, “This Rally win is a testament to TVS Racing’s consistent efforts throughout the year, which perfectly demonstrates our Track To Road philosophy and unparalleled commitment in the two-wheeler motorsports arena, not just in India but abroad as well. We congratulate all our winners and the entire team and wish them all the best for the next season.”

