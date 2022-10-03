Oliveira wins at rain-hit Thai GP, Quartararo’s dismal performance blows title race wide open

With just 40 points separating the top-five title contenders and only three rounds left, this is anyone’s title to lose.

Miguel Oliveira showcased his wet-weather prowesses at the Buriram circuit in Thailand as the Factory KTM pilot claimed his second victory of the 2022 MotoGP campaign. The 27-year-old Portuguese held off Ducati’s Jack Miller, who was in pursuit of a second successive win after his heroics at the Twin Ring Motegi last weekend.

Reigning champion Fabio Quartararo had another day to forget as the Yamaha rider crossed the finish line at 17th position. Due to this disastrous result, his championship lead is now reduced to just two points as the Ducati rider, Francesco Bagnaia capitalised with a podium finish at third.



It wasn’t the best outing for Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro, who served a long lap penalty for a collison and finished 11th. The world championship contender charges closer to Quartararo with just 20 points between them.



Pramac Racing’s Johann Zarco toppled Marc Marquez with a late lunge on the Honda rider at turn 8 in an action-packed duel between the duo. Zarco dazzled the Chang International Circuit as he maximised the potential of his Ducati, thereby lapping fastest laps after another consistently.

Gresini’s Enea Bastianini saw the chequered flag in sixth, ahead of the Spanish trio of Maverick Vinales, Alex Marquez, and Jorge Martin.

KTM’s Brad Binder, who started P12 at the grid, gained two positions to finish in 10th, ahead of penalised Espargaro and Alex Rins, who crossed the finish line in 12th.

Franco Morbidelli got the better of Pol Espargaro to finish ahead in 13th in an affair of slight margins with Raul Fernandez clinching the last available point, 7 seconds adrift of his compatriot.



With another under par performance, championship leader Quartararo has blown the title race wide open. With just 40 points separating the top-five title contenders and only three rounds left, this is anyone’s title to lose.



