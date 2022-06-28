Next-gen Formula One cars to be powered by 100 per cent sustainable fuel

Formula One has announced that it is developing a 100 per cent sustainable fuel to power its next-gen hybrid cars, which will debut in 2026.

Formula One has announced that it is developing a 100 per cent sustainable fuel to power its next-gen hybrid cars, which will debut in 2026 as the motorsport aims to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2030. The 2022 season has already seen the motorsport move to E10 fuel, a mixture of 90 per cent fossil fuels and 10 per cent ethanol.



As per F1, the synthetic fuel is poised to modernise the global transport sector as it has the potential to be adopted by internal combustion engines (ICE) as well as hybrid cars globally.



Formula One in 2019 announced its pledge to go carbon-neutral by 2030. Several initiatives have been undertaken since to improve sustainability. For instance, the F1 offices have already transitioned to 100 per cent renewable energy. In its bid to reduce freight, F1 has introduced remote broadcast operations in the last 3 years.

Last year in Silverstone, F1 delivered its first-ever carbon neutral broadcast production and is aiming to achieve the same accreditation in 2022 as we wait for the tenth round of the season to take place in Silverstone next week.