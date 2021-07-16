Next-Gen Formula 1 2022 car officially revealed: New Ground Effect era begins

Formula One has taken the covers off its 2022 next-gen race car at Silverstone. From the 2022 season, the new technical regulations will see dramatic changes being made to F1 cars. Here’s what to expect.

Image: FormulaOne.com

At Silverstone where this week’s British Grand Prix will be held, Formula One has taken the wraps off of its next-generation car design and regulations. For the first time, a full-scale model of a car based on the new 2022 regulations has been showcased publicly. The new 2022 Formula One technical regulations will see a significant overhaul which will come into force next year. The model shown is a vision of what Formula One sees the new 2022 rule changes will bring. The car looks significantly different from the current ones. But it will come down to how the teams interpret the rules and that will determine the design of the new cars. However, the model does show us what we can expect from F1 next year.

These significantly new rules were said to be introduced in 2021, but were delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The new 2022 technical regulations have been designed in the hopes to improve better racing as the entire aerodynamic packing is brand new.

The major complaint from the current regulations was how difficult it was for cars to follow each other through corners meaning that pure wheel to wheel racing came at a premium. This was due to the cars being heavily dependant on downforce generated by the wings and upper body of the car, which would force the cars following behind to struggle to keep up in the turbulent air.

The new regulations will reintroduce the Ground Effect principle which was banned from F1 since the 80s, and will also feature more simplified wings on the cars. That means that the flat floor design regulation will be done away with and cars can use the underbody of the car to generate downforce instead. Additionally, F1 will be moving away from 13-inch wheel size to larger 18-inch wheels with low-profile tyres and the suspension system will also be further simplified.

The new regulations are expected to slow the cars down by 3-3.5 seconds per lap. But, will only result in a loss of 5-10% of downforce when following another car. Even though the cars might be slower, it could prove to improve closer racing.

As for the engines, they will remain the same hybrid turbo V6 power units we have come to know of in recent times. However, an engine development freeze will be put in place till new engine regulations come into effect from 2025.

The British Grand Prix will be held this weekend with F1 experimenting with a new format. It features a 17 lap/100km Sprint qualifying on Saturday which will decide the grid for the race on Sunday. To know more about the format also read: F1 Sprint Race Format at British GP Explained: How it works and what changes

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.