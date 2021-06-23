Next-gen F1 car for 2022 image leaked: Ground effect concept looks promising

Formula 1 is ready to make some big changes from 2022 with the rules. The first image of a next-generation F1 ground-effect car has surfaced online.

Image: LiveGP.it

Formula One is gearing up for a big change next year. The next generation of F1 cars with the return of ground-effect was said to begin in 2021. However, the change was delayed until 2022 due to the pandemic. An Italian publication LiveGP has revealed the first-ever images of an actual 2022 F1 car. The images reveal the new simplified front wing, brake ducts, the side profile of the car and offer a glimpse of the new rear wing. One thing we still don’t see is the larger wheels with the lower profile tyres on them as yet.

The current generation of F1 cars might be the fastest we have ever seen. But the inherent design and engineering of how it harnesses downforce have left a lot to be desired when it comes to actual racing. It was very difficult for an F1 car to follow another in the disrupted air-flow meaning that overtaking was difficult, thus limited.

Image: LiveGP.it

To curb that and improve racing, the new rules for the next generation of F1 cars will now try and harness ground effect. Meaning that the floor of the car will be the key player in generating downforce, and not the new front and rear wings. Ground effects were banned in the early 1980s, but they are making a comeback.

The images reveal the new simplified front wing design with only three flaps and a much-simplified endplate. The nose of the cars is also quite streamlined and elegant. Unlike the questionable ones, we witnessed back in 2014. The brake ducts will see new winglets on the inner side of the wheel hubs. The side pods are much smaller with the new boat-shaped floor intakes below them for the ground effect aerodynamic design. The rear end of the floor also tapers in at the back like the current regulations.

Image: LiveGP.it

The rear wings will feature a new simplified design as well. It will feature two pylons to hold it in place from the middle, mounted from the top. There will be a two-flap design for the rear wing with smaller endplates.

However, this vehicle seems to be how Formula 1 hopes the next generation of F1 cars will look like. The vehicle in the images is a model based on the new regulations. F1 teams will build on it to design their own. The teams are likely to find methods and loopholes within the rules to design their own cars. It will only be later this year or early next year when teams will reveal their 2022 F1 cars.

Source LiveGP.in on Instagram

