Netflix to release Michael Schumacher documentary on September 15

Netflix will release a film on the seven-time world champion and legendary Formula One driver Michael Schumacher on September 15. It will be titled simply as ‘Schumacher’.

Netflix will be releasing a documentary on the life of the legendary Formula One driver — Michael Schumacher. The online streaming platform will release the 2-hour long film on September 15 titled ‘Schumacher’. Netflix suggests that the film has been approved by the Schumacher family and will feature interviews with his wife Corinna Schumacher, daughter Gina and son Mick who is currently in his debut season in Formula One. Additionally, it will feature past and present formula one drivers as well.

Michael Schumacher was one of the most successful racing drivers of all time having won seven world titles – 1994, 1995, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003 and 2004. His personal records of 91 wins and 68 pole positions seemed unbeatable. Until current world titleholder, Lewis Hamilton started equalling and beating them during his dominance in the sport.

Schumacher started his F1 career with Jordan in 1991 at the Belgian Grand Prix. After which he moved to race with Benetton with whom he won two of his seven world titles. He later switched seats to Ferrari where he dominated the sport before his first retirement. Then returned to race with Mercedes GP before finally moving away from the sport in 2012.

Following a tragic skiing accident on holiday in December 2013, Schumacher suffered severe head injuries and was placed in a medically induced coma until June 2014. Since the incident, Schumacher has not been seen in public. This documentary may be able to shed some light not only on his life outside Formula 1 but on the incident and its aftermath as well.

AFP quotes Sabine Kehm, Schumacher’s manager, saying that the movie is the “family’s gift to their beloved husband and father”.

Vanessa Nocker, the director stated that “The greatest challenge for the directors was certainly to find the balance between independent reporting and consideration for the family,”

Some notable drivers and personnel close to Schumacher who will appear in the documentary include Jean Todt (Former Ferrari Team Principal), former F1 driver and brother Ralf Schumacher with Sebastian Vettel, Mika Hakkinen, Damon Hill and David Coulthard all of whom the German driver raced against during his illustrious career

