Here’s why Motorsports can be a lucrative career option

Motorsports is among the most thrilling sports to watch. Nothing quite comes close to the spectacle it offers – an exotic cocktail of speed, drama, excitement and glamour like nothing else. But as much of a thrill as it is to watch, to actually work in it is addictive and exhilarating beyond measure. Whether as a driver, mechanic, engineer or strategist, here are a few reasons why motorsport is hands down the best career to work in.

Growth

Motorsport gives you an incredible amount of exposure. As a global extravaganza, top-level motorsport series race all over the world. The sheer number of people, places and cultures someone working in motorsport gets exposed to is extraordinary. Even within the sport, the diversity of the people working in the paddocks of the various top-level racing series means you’re richer for the experience of interacting with them.

The motorsport community is not limited to behind the wheels and the pit but has a gamut of opportunities that project the performance at the pole, ranging from top business roles that involve corporate partnerships, merchandise managing to finance allocation to name a few, technical roles with an in-depth understanding of micro subjects that result in that nanosecond wins involving simulation and data analytics, engineering focused on innovations, automotive design to provide the edge and so on so forth.

Horizontal roles like marketing, communications, design, branding continue to be enthralling simply because of the adrenaline rush associated with it. A bouquet of other jobs starts from on-ground event management to logistics.

A career in motorsport not only broadens your horizons but, by virtue of working with the top professionals in their respective fields, it is also a great learning experience that pushes you to develop your own skills and raise your own game to compete with the best-of-the-best.

Character-building

Motorsport is an extremely demanding profession, certainly for drivers but more so for the mechanics, engineers, strategists and team bosses that make up the rank and file and management of a team. Yet, for all of its demands, the harsh reality is you always lose more than you win. Winning and losing is a part and parcel of any sporting event but it teaches you how to cope with failure and appreciate success when it comes.

On the cutting edge

Motorsport is more than a racing series – it’s a testbed for technologies. Working in motorsport means you will be working effectively with prototype technology. What’s more, your skills will constantly be tested by the need to innovate, to apply concepts of strategy, physics, electronics, chemistry in ways that they haven’t been before. There is only one rule in motorsport: if you stand still you’re going backward. If you want to compete, let alone win, you have to keep pushing the boundaries.

What’s more, technology developed on the race track filters down into road-going vehicles. This means you gain a head start on working with technologies that in the future could become a mass market. Quite simply, here you don’t become a part of the change, you are the change.

Driven by Excitement

Glamour is an inseparable part of motorsport. But if you’re working in motorsport chances are you’ll experience very little of it. Make no mistake, motorsport is hard, hard work. It’s not a conventional 9-5 job. The pace is relentless. Achieving the impossible, moving mountains, is all in a day’s work when it comes to motorsport. But then it is a very rewarding profession. When you see your car cross the line first, it makes it all worth it.

Author: Dilbagh Gill, CEO & Team Principal, Mahindra Racing

