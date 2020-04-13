MotoGP Stay At Home GP: Eventful race as Marquez bros have first MototGP fight, Rossi debuts

MotoGP Virtual Race 2: Pramac Racing's Francesco Bagnaia came out on top after the Red Bull Ring delivered yet another last lap classic.

By:Published: April 13, 2020 12:33:44 PM

Coronavirus may have put a stop to nearly all racing events including motorcycle premiere class, but the spirit of racing lives on in our boys as they train at home and now also race from home. MotoGP introduces the Stay At Home GP last Sunday when Alex Marquez won the top spot and last night we saw the second race of the series. It was indeed an eventful race as online spectators watched what they had been waiting for a long time – Marc Marquez and Alex Marquez fight it out on the track (well, virtually in this case). Also, racing legend Valentino Rossi made his debut in the second MotoGP Virtual Race.

Pramac Racing’s Francesco Bagnaia came out on top after the Red Bull Ring delivered yet another last lap classic. Bagnaia and Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP’s Maverick Viñales went toe-to-toe with the Italian taking victory and a debut MotoGP victory after diving up the inside of Viñales, and even going on the grass, on the last lap.

The race got underway is chaotic style with nearly all of the field getting caught up in a huge crash going into the opening corner, with LCR Idemitsu Honda’s Takaaki Nakagami somehow leading the race as everyone emerged out of the scrum. His lead didn’t last long though with Bagnaia and Viñales both motoring past the Japanese rider, before Repsol Honda’s Marc Marquez also found a way past to move into third.

After being the only man to avoid a crash in the first Virtual Race, this time the Moto2 World Champion got collected going into the first corner on the first lap and then became one of Taka Nakagami’s victims throughout the entertaining 10-lap event. However, he wasn’t the only Marquez to be wiped out by the LCR Idemitsu Honda rider after older brother Marc had also been collected by him a few laps earlier.

2020 MotoGP: Italian and Catalan Grand Prix postponed due to coronavirus, revised calendar soon

It wouldn’t be another Virtual Race win for Alex Marquez, who came across the line in third place ahead of brother Marc. Three crashes cost Petronas Yamaha SRT’s Fabio Quartararo dearly as he ended up in fifth despite showing podium pace.

Sixth place went right down to the wire with Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP’s Valentino Rossi and Ducati Team’s Danilo Petrucci, both making their Virtual Race debuts, slugging it out to the final corner. In the end, Petrucci came out on top despite The Doctor’s best efforts with an almighty lunge at the final corner, which ended in the nine-time World Champion spectacularly crashing out. Nakagami slipped back to eighth ahead of Ducati Team’s Michele Pirro and Reale Avintia’s Tito Rabat.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Nissan Kicks facelift seen in Thailand: Creta, Seltos rival to get cosmetic updates

Nissan Kicks facelift seen in Thailand: Creta, Seltos rival to get cosmetic updates

Formula 1 legend Stirling Moss passes away aged 90

Formula 1 legend Stirling Moss passes away aged 90

Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS CNG launched: More fuel efficient feature-loaded variants offered

Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS CNG launched: More fuel efficient feature-loaded variants offered

Damon Hypersport HS electric superbike: 322kmph top speed, under 3 hour charging & more!

Damon Hypersport HS electric superbike: 322kmph top speed, under 3 hour charging & more!

Shell begins producing isopropyl alcohol for hand sanitisers, ZF buys facemask company in China

Shell begins producing isopropyl alcohol for hand sanitisers, ZF buys facemask company in China

India bound 2020 Audi RS5 with 444hp revealed: Now looks as angry as it should

India bound 2020 Audi RS5 with 444hp revealed: Now looks as angry as it should

Night vision display for any car: James Bond feeling along with improved safety

Night vision display for any car: James Bond feeling along with improved safety

Chevrolet Cruze recalled in India over safety issue: 170 service centres to get it fixed

Chevrolet Cruze recalled in India over safety issue: 170 service centres to get it fixed

No distance too far for a Mother: 1,400 km on Honda Grazia to bring stranded son during lockdown!

No distance too far for a Mother: 1,400 km on Honda Grazia to bring stranded son during lockdown!

Top 10 upcoming sedan launches in India in 2020: Expected price, specs and features

Top 10 upcoming sedan launches in India in 2020: Expected price, specs and features

China recovering rapidly from Coronavirus: 2,000 Volkswagen dealerships reopen

China recovering rapidly from Coronavirus: 2,000 Volkswagen dealerships reopen

Benda Asura 400: Purely Chinese motorcycle with Indian name and somewhat inspired design

Benda Asura 400: Purely Chinese motorcycle with Indian name and somewhat inspired design

MG India confirms diesel automatic in the works: To offer DCT in the near future

MG India confirms diesel automatic in the works: To offer DCT in the near future

Top 10 car inventions that made our lives better: From safety glass to cruise control

Top 10 car inventions that made our lives better: From safety glass to cruise control

Jaw-dropping Vyrus Alyen 988 is a Ducati-powered carbon-fibre beast on two wheels

Jaw-dropping Vyrus Alyen 988 is a Ducati-powered carbon-fibre beast on two wheels

BS6 TVS Radeon launched with higher fuel efficiency, new features: Priced at Rs 58,992

BS6 TVS Radeon launched with higher fuel efficiency, new features: Priced at Rs 58,992

Next-Gen Kia Carnival MPV Interior spied: Massive touchscreen in a futuristic cabin

Next-Gen Kia Carnival MPV Interior spied: Massive touchscreen in a futuristic cabin

MotoGP Virtual Race 2 line-up revealed: Valentino Rossi to race with race 1's top 5

MotoGP Virtual Race 2 line-up revealed: Valentino Rossi to race with race 1's top 5

Watch Royal Enfield Bullets dance! This video will make your day during Covid-19 lockdown

Watch Royal Enfield Bullets dance! This video will make your day during Covid-19 lockdown

Coronavirus Pandemic: 2020 Beijing Motor Show postponed to new dates in September

Coronavirus Pandemic: 2020 Beijing Motor Show postponed to new dates in September