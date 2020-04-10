MotoGP Virtual Race 2 line-up revealed: Valentino Rossi to race with race 1’s top 5

There are more premier class stars ready to take it to the likes of Race 1 podium finishers Alex Marquez (Repsol Honda Team), Francesco Bagnaia (Pramac Racing) and Maverick Viñales (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP).

2020 MotoGP, like several motorsport events, is on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, the organisers have come up with a way to bring some action to the fans as the boys stay at home and train at home. So, MotoGP introduced the ‘Stay at Home GP’ – a virtual race that saw participation from some of the biggest names like Marc Marquez, Maverick Vinales, Fabio Quartararo but the legendary nine-time world champion Valentino Rossi did not come play the first time. This time though, he will.

So who will be debuting in MotoGP Virtual Race 2? Well, lining up alongside Race 1 top five finishers Fabio Quartararo (Petronas Yamaha SRT) and Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) will be nine-time World Champion Valentino Rossi, meaning the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP team are out in full force.

Two more Italians join the Race 2 ranks as Danilo Petrucci and Michele Pirro get set to launch a Ducati Team attack, with Reale Avintia Racing’s Tito Rabat making it four Ducatis on the Race 2 grid. Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda Idemitsu) is the other Virtual Race newcomer, can the Honda rider challenge for victory at the Red Bull Ring?

It’s another star-studded line-up and you can watch all the MotoGP Virtual Race 2 action on Sunday at 15:00 (GMT+2) – with the race winner going LIVE on Instagram with MotoGP to debrief at 16:00. Also, you can get MotoGP 20, MotoGP’s official video game, starting Thursday 23 April!

Also read: Virtual MotoGP – how to watch

Full Race 2 line-up:

Repsol Honda Team: Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez

Ducati Team: Danilo Petrucci, Michele Pirro

Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP: Valentino Rossi, Maverick Viñales

Petronas Yamaha SRT: Fabio Quartararo

Pramac Racing: Francesco Bagnaia

LCR Honda Idemitsu: Takaaki Nakagami

Reale Avintia Racing: Tito Rabat

