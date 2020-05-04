MotoGP Stay at Home GP: Third virtual race concludes, Alex Marquez clinches perfect podium record

Alex Marquez crossed the line in second place, followed by Bagnaia on third which means the same three riders were on the podium again but in a different order for a third time running.

A number of falls and a yet another dramatic race. The third virtual race of the Stay at Home GP has been concluded and Repsol Honda’s Alex Marquez demonstrating consistency went to take his third podium finish at home track in Jerez. Brother Marz Marquez was just off the podium finishing fourth. The Stay at Home GP is being held over the new MotoGP 2020 video game. A quick adaption of the new game saw Alex Marquez start in the middle of the front row for the 13-lap Red Bull Virtual GP of Spain with team-mate Marc Marquez further down the order than usual on the third row.

A lot of riders dipped and dived on a messy first corner but Alex has a great start on the RC213V gaining a lead out of the opening corner. He and Francesco Bagnaia led the pack in the first lap only until an uncharacteristic mistake from Alex at Turn 10 saw the Moto2 World Champion slide off.

Alex was quickly back on track and charged forward, picking his way through the field. By lap four, the MotoGP rookie climbed to second – where he eventually finished the race as a second fall took away the chance to win. With this race result, Alex moves to be a joint leader of the championship.

Marc Marquez climbed through several positions and found himself amongst the top five not long after lights out. With Alex’s crash ahead, Marc was again in the fight for the podium and spent following laps battling with Viñales. The pair were soon joined by Alex and the reigning World Champion looked for an opening. Late antics with Petrucci saw Marquez drop back to fourth and collect strong points for the championship.

