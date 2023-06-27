MotoGP India 2023 tickets category explained with prices: Details

Ticket prices for the first-ever Indian MotoGP race range from Rs 800 to Rs 40,000 per person. Here we have explained what race access and perks each category of tickets will offer to you.

India is all set to host its first-ever MotoGP championship. The MotoGP race will be held in India from September 22 – September 24, 2023, at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida. Tickets for the same are now available online and their prices range from Rs 800 to Rs 40,000 per person. Here we have explained what race access and perks each category of tickets will offer to you.

MotoGP Bharat tickets explained with prices:

Picnic North Stand: Rs 800 (sold out)

The most affordable tickets of the MotoGP cost Rs 800 and they are already sold out. It will provide a view of the first turn of the race.

Picnic & Natural Stand: Rs 2,500

For Rs 2,500, one can get a ticket to the North & South Picnic Stand or in the Natural Stand. It will offer a lawn-free seat and a view of the first turn of the race.

Star & Classic Stand: Rs 6,000

Tickets for the Star Stand 1 & 3 (East) costs Rs 6,000 and they will offer a view of the bikes on the longest straight of the race. The Classic Stand 1 (West & East) will cover a majority of the track for view.

Star & Classic Stand: Rs 8,000

The Star Stand 2 East and Classic Stand 2 West will offer a view of the motorcycles at their fastest speed.

Premium Stand South: Rs 10,000

The Premium Stand South tickets cost Rs 10,000 per person and they will offer premium seats with shade along with access to the MotoGP fan zone.

Classic Stand North: Rs 12,000

The Classic Stand North will offer a view of the first turn from a distance, giving a glance at the most aggressive turn of the circuit.

Premium Stand North: Rs 15,000

The Premium Stand North will provide a direct view of the race start and the first turn of the race.

MGS Upper Tier: Rs 20,000

For Rs 20,000, one can get a ticket to the upper tier of the main grandstand in Block C to Z and Block AA, AB. It will offer a view of the starting grid of the race and easy access to the MotoGP fan zone.

MGS Lower Tier: Rs 25,000

The tickets for the main grandstand’s lower tier cost Rs 25,000 per person for Block A to Y and Block AA, AB, AC and AD.

MGS Lower Tier: Rs 30,000

For Rs 30,000, one can get a ticket to the lower tier of the main grandstand with seating options close to the race end and podium finish. It will also offer easy access to the MotoGP fan zone.

India: a country with so much passion for motorcycles! 🏍️#MotoGP is ready to take on Buddh International Circuit in 2023! 😎#IndianGP 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/Tmf2SL9ndB — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) September 30, 2022

Platinum Std Corp Box: Rs 40,000

Finally, we have the most expensive tickets for MotoGP India which costs Rs 40,000 per person. This will offer you a seat in the Platinum Std Corp Box and there are a total of 55 such boxes. It will provide you with free food and beverage and premium seating in an air-conditioned box.

MotoGP India 2023: Details

The first-ever MotoGP India Grand Prix will take place at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, from September 22 – September 24, 2023. This racetrack is approximately 5 km in length and has 16 corners. It has a seating capacity of approximately 1 lakh people. It’s worth mentioning that the tickets will be valid for all three days.

