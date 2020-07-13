MotoGP: HRC to move Alex Marquez to LCR Honda, sign Pol Espargaro for two years 2021 onwards

Moto2 World Champion Alex Marquez will move to LCR Honda in 2021, confirming Cal Crutchlow's exit after six years with the Japanese manufacturer.

Alex Marquez

Honda Racing Corporation has announced the renewal of the contract for Alex Márquez, extending his current agreement until the end of 2022. During 2020, the former Moto3 and Moto2 World Champion will race in the premier class aboard his Honda RC213V in the Repsol Honda Team. After winning the title in the middleweight class, Márquez has a whole season ahead to gain experience and make progress on HRC’s long term project, which sees the 24-year-old Spanish rider join the LCR Honda Team at the end of 2020.

Another big news from HRC’s MotoGP paddock is the signing of Pol Espargaro for 2021 and 2022. The former Moto2 World Champion will partner Repsol Honda Team’s Marc Marquez. Alex Marquez’s move to Honda’s satellite team from next year onwards also means that Cal Crutchlow will be exiting from Lucio Cecchinello’s garage after six years with the Japanese manufacturer.

Pol Espargaro

“I am very proud to announce my renewal with Honda Racing Corporation. HRC gave me the opportunity to arrive in MotoGP and I am glad to join the LCR Honda Team at the end of 2020 and compete in a big team with great experience in MotoGP,” Alex Márquez #73 Rider –MotoGP, said.

“I want to thank HRC and the LCR Honda Team for their trust in me to be able to continue in the Honda family and I will work hard to prove their confidence with results. Now, I am eager to start the season in Jerez and I am completely focused to give my best this year.”

In other news from Petronas Yamaha Sepang Racing Team, Franco Morbidelli will be retained for the 2021 and 2022 MotoGP seasons. The Italian rider, who was MotoGP Rookie of the Year in 2018, joined Petronas Yamaha SRT in 2019 for the team’s debut MotoGP season.

The year saw Morbidelli make four front-row starts and claim seven top-six finishes aboard his Yamaha YZR-M1. In addition to this, Franco was also vital in helping to secure the 2019 Top Independent Team honour for Petronas Yamaha SRT, finishing 10th in the riders’ championship with 115 points to his name.

