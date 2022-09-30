MotoGP confirms Buddh International Circuit slotted in 2023 campaign for Bharat GP

BIC, best known as the venue for the annual Formula 1 Indian Grand Prix held between 2011-2013, will host the ‘BharatGP’ and will see manufacturers such as Ducati, KTM, Honda, Yamaha, and Aprilia participating in the same.

In what comes as an exciting news for motorsport enthusiasts in the country, Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM) sanctioned premier class motorcycle racing event MotoGP has confirmed that Buddh International Circuit (BIC) has been slotted in the 2023 MotoGP campaign.



As the country prepares to host the maiden Grand Prix of Bharat, India becomes the 31st country to host a Grand Prix since its inception in 1949 .



MotoGP took to its Twitter handle to make the official announcement as it tweeted, ”India: a country with so much passion for motorcycles! #MotoGP is ready to take on the Buddh International Circuit in 2023! #IndianGP”.



Dorna Sports, the commercial rights holder of MotoGP had announced that the racing carnival will be debuting in India in the 2023 campaign after it signed a seven-year MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) with Noida-based Fairstreet Sports in New Delhi earlier this month.



The race calendar for the 2023 campaign hasn’t been announced yet but it is expected that the season will feature 21 action-packed races.

Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO, Dorna Sports said, “We’re very proud to announce that the Buddh International Circuit will be on the 2023 calendar,”



“We have a lot of fans in India and we’re excited to be able to bring the sport to them. India is also a key market for the motorcycle industry and therefore, by extension, for MotoGP as the pinnacle of the two-wheeled world.”



Earlier this week, Dorna Sports had also announced that Kazakhstan will also join the 2023 race calendar.