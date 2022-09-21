MotoGP confirms Bharat Grand Prix, maiden race could be held in 2023

Buddh International Circuit (BIC), best known as the venue for the annual Formula One Indian Grand Prix hosted between 2011-2013, has been announced as the venue for MotoGP’s debut in India.

‘Bharat Grand Prix’, the first-ever MotoGP to be held held in India, can come about as early as 2023. Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM) sanctioned premier class two-wheeler motor racing event MotoGP is all set to make its debut in the world’s largest two-wheeler market, India. Dorna Sports, the international organiser of the motorcycling carnival, inked a seven-year agreement with Noida-based Fairstreet Sports in New Delhi.



The organisers kept the official date for the race under wraps but assured that efforts are being made in to give Bharat GP a slot in next season’s calendar.



Buddh International Circuit (BIC), best known as the venue for the annual Formula One Indian Grand Prix hosted between 2011-2013, has been announced as the venue for MotoGP’s debut in India.

Nine year ago in 2013, F1’s India innings was short-lived due to financial, taxation and bureaucratic issues as motorsports was deemed to be entertainment by the Indian state, which resulted in entertainment tax being imposed on FIA.

However, clearing the clouds over MotoGP’s future in India, the organisers have affirmed that motorcycle racing has been accepted as a ‘sport’, meaning that it will be exempted from paying entertainment taxes.



With the craze for motorsports seeing a robust growth in the country, the Bharat Grand Prix will see manufacturers such as Ducati, Yamaha, Aprilia, Honda, and KTM make way to its home soil.



After Formula E’s arrival in India with a race scheduled in Hyderabad next year, MotoGP also has announced its plans to introduce MotoE in the country.



Carlos Ezpeleta, MD, Dorna Sports, said, “MotoGP continues to earn new audiences and fans worldwide. This makes it imperative for us to expand its presence to new destinations where fans and riders are growing every year. India is key to our scheme of taking MotoGP sport to new frontiers.”

“Over the past decade, the MotoGP World Championship has gone from strength to strength, thanks to a competitive grid and a well-crafted set of rules. We look forward to gaining a wider fan base in India with the Grand Prix of Bharat.”, Ezpeleta added.

Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister, Uttar Pradesh added, “Not only will the event boost the hospitality and tourism sectors, but it will also put UP on the global platform. Our government will provide all the necessary support to make this event a huge success,”.



Pushkar Nath, COO, Fairstreet Sports pointed out that , “Motorcycling as a sport is greatly admired in India. By bringing the world’s most prestigious motorcycle racing event here, we hope to boost its fan base further and encourage more young bikers to take up the sport.”



Also Read: Bastianini wins Aragon GP, pips Francesco Bagnaia; Quartararo crash leaves the title race wide open