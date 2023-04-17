Alex Rins won LCD Honda’s first GP victory since Cal Crutchlow in the 2018 Argentina GP while defending champion Bagnaia crashes out of the American MotoGP.

It was nothing short of a fairy tale comeback for the former Suzuki man as Alex Rins took the chequered flag at the Grand Prix of the Americas. What makes this win even more special is that in a sea of Ducatis, KTMs and Aprilias, the Spaniard was the only Honda rider to score points. It was another strong outing for Mooney VR46 Racing team as Luca Marini took second place while 2021 world champion Fabio Quatararo sealed the third spot.

Knock knock, who’s there? We are!!! @lcr_team WHAT A WEEKEND 🤯 Tomorrow we keep working…but lets enjoy the moment today! 🤠😁



Adivinad quien ha vuelto? @lcr_team 💪🏻 Menudo finde 🤯 Mañana volvemos al trabajo, pero hoy a celebrarlo! 🤠😁#AmericasGP #MotoGP pic.twitter.com/rkYDLFeboU — Alex Rins (@Rins42) April 16, 2023

Another slip, slide and retirement for Pecco

After winning the Saturday Sprint race and starting from pole position, Francesco Bagnaia looked all set to win his second grand prix of the year, but nothing is ever what it seems in MotoGP. Since the lights went out, Pecco Bagnaia, managed to hold on to his slender lead with Rins shadowing him. With a lead of 0.4 seconds, the defending champion was forced to make a mistake on lap 8 and lost control of his Ducati and gift wrapping a win to Rins.

Chaotic first-lap incidents

As always, there was not a single dull moment in the race. From lap one, it was a clash of the Ducati satellite teams. Pramac Racing’s Jorge Martin took out Gresini Ducati’s Alex Marquez on Turn 3. Martin apologized for his mistake as he took a sharp lean angle on the dirty side of the track. The accident could have been a major incident as Marquez’s leg got stuck between the two motorcycles. Thankfully, he walked away without any serious injuries.

Big shout out to @Luca_Marini_97, second in today's #AmericasGP at Austin with the Desmosedici GP of the @VR46RacingTeam. @PeccoBagnaia, who dominated yesterday's qualifying and Sprint Race, had to retire after crashing out when he was in the lead.#ForzaDucati pic.twitter.com/BChexRUUQQ — Ducati (@DucatiMotor) April 16, 2023

It was a GP to forget for Aleix Espargaro from Aprilia as he too couldn’t finish a single lap. The Spaniard later criticized the track for his crash. The Aprilia rider said the track is very bumpy and increases the chances of an accident.

Battle for P2

Starting from tenth place, KTM’s Jack Miller blazed past other riders to take 3rd place. Sadly, the Australian couldn’t hold on to it as he soon crashed out. With Quatararo in second place, Marini decided to shake up things as he rode fast and hard and overtook the Yamaha rider. Quatararo had no answer to the VR46 Ducati’s pace and had to concede P2 to Marini. The Italian tried his level best to get the better of Rins and secure his first win in MotoGP, but the Spaniard held over three seconds lead and comfortably won the grand prix.

After Espargaro’s shock first-lap exit, his teammate, Maverick Vinales finished fourth followed by Miguel Oliveira and Argentina GP winner Marco Bezzecchi. This time there was no late charge from the flying Frenchman, Johann Zarco, who finished seventh, while Franco Morbidelli, Fabio Di Giannantonio and Augusto Fernandez completed the top ten respectively.

