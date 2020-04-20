MotoGP: Alex Rins to race for Team Suzuki for 2021 and 2022 seasons

Alex Rins joined Team Suzuki Ecstar in 2017, making his debut in the MotoGP class. He built on his experience and continued his growth throughout 2018, this saw him take his first MotoGP podium in Argentina, with third place.

Team Suzuki and Alex Rins are confirmed to have extended their contract for two more years. Rins will be an official MotoGP rider for Team Suzuki for the 2021 and 2022 seasons. The renewal of the contract between Suzuki Racing Company, a branch of Suzuki Motor Corporation, and the 24-year-old Spaniard arrives during a very peculiar moment in history, as the 2020 World Championship has been unable to start due to the exceptional situation of the COVID-19 crisis.

Alex Rins joined Team Suzuki Ecstar in 2017, making his debut in the MotoGP class. His first year was marked by a severe injury at the beginning of the season, but Rins recovered strongly and didn’t take long to show his true potential with consistent races in the second half of the year. Alex built on his experience and continued his growth throughout 2018, this saw him take his first MotoGP podium in Argentina, with third place.

The 2019 season rightfully placed him among the top Championship contenders, with consistent race results in the Top 5 and two outstanding victories: at the Texas GP and in Silverstone. The 2020 pre-season tests showed great potential and a good level of feeling between Rins and the upgraded Suzuki GSX-RR, but the results are still to come due to the stand-by situation that is affecting the 2020 MotoGP World Championship.

Also read: 1996 Spanish GP is streaming! Watch Michael Schumacher’s legendary wet weather drive to victory here

“Now we have to understand what’s going to happen with the 2020 season, we are ready to compete at the maximum level, as we already showed in the pre-season tests. In this very moment, the whole world is facing an unexpected situation that affects pretty much all countries and we need to be patient and see how it evolves,” Rins said.

“We will make ourselves ready for when we will be called to start racing, whenever this will happen. Dorna is doing all they can to allow us to compete, but they are of course taking into account what matters most; the safety and health of people. We can only stay ready and wait to be told when we can start, and in the meantime focus on training.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.