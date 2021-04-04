MotoGP 2021: Rookie Martin storms to first MotoGP pole in ferocious Doha Q2

In only his second outing in the premiere class qualifying, rookie sensation Jorge Martin (Pramac Racing) came on top. The Spaniard set a 1:53.106 to beat teammate Johann Zarco by 0.157s

The Losail International Circuit hosted another MotoGP qualifying session late Saturday and in only his second outing in the premiere class qualifying, rookie sensation Jorge Martin (Pramac Racing) came on top. The Spaniard set a 1:53.106 to beat teammate Johann Zarco by 0.157s who in turn edges out third place Maverick Viñales (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) by 0.004s.

After the first runs during the Q1, reigning World Champion Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar) was three-tenths clear of Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing). The second set of flying laps saw Luca Marini (SKY VR46 Esponsorama) move to and sit at P2, but the Italian would lose out to Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) by just 0.008s, as Mir improved his time to safely make it through to Q2 by a couple of tenths.

The pole position shootout saw rookie Martin as the fastest rider from the get-go and set a 1:53.892 straight out. Franco Morbidelli (Petronas Yamaha SRT) lept up to P1 but once again, Martin was back on top. Now, his time was a 1:53.597 as Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) slotted himself into P2, just 0.017s behind Martin’s early benchmark.

After the first couple of flying laps, Martin, Quartararo and Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing Team Gresini) were in the provisional front row. Morbidelli and the Ducati Lenovo Team duo of Francesco Bagnaia and Jack Miller were on the second row with just over five minutes remaining, with World Championship leader Viñales nine-tenths off in P9 – just behind Mir in P8.

Leading the third row is Aleix Espargaro after another fantastic performance. With the Yamahas and Ducatis looking strong in Qatar, starting P7 – one place higher than last week – is yet another job well done for the Noale factory. Joining the Aprilia star on Row 3 is a couple of Suzukis. Alex Rins sits 0.040s ahead of Team Suzuki Ecstar teammate Mir as the GSX-RR duo finish 0.6s shy from pole position. Not bad from the Suzuki riders, especially with Mir navigating his way through Q1, but there’s again work to do at the start of the race on Sunday.

Rounding out the top 10 was Morbidelli, the Italian was just 0.009s from the third row in a quiet session, as leading Honda rider Stefan Bradl (Repsol Honda Team) and fastest KTM Oliveira complete the Q2 results in P11 and P12 respectively.

Q2 results:

1. Jorge Martin (Pramac Racing) – 1:53.106

2. Johann Zarco (Pramac Racing) + 0.157

3. Maverick Viñales (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) + 0.161

4. Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team) + 0.197

5. Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) + 0.363

6. Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) + 0.548

7. Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing Team Gresini) + 0.599

8. Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) + 0.639

9. Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar) + 0.679

10. Franco Morbidelli (Petronas Yamaha SRT) + 0.688

11. Stefan Bradl (Repsol Honda Team) + 1.118

12. Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) + 1.990

Action from MotoGP Tissot Grand Prix of Doha Main Race will be LIVE on EUROSPORT and EUROSPORT HD from 19:15 Hrs (07:15 pm IST) onwards on Sunday, 4th April 2021. The same will be live-streamed on the Discovery+ app.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.