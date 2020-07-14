MotoGP: 2020 Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas cancelled, season to resume this Sunday

2020 MotoGP: Due to the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak, the race scheduled for November at the Circuit of the Americas has been cancelled

By:Published: July 14, 2020 1:19 PM

It is now only four days before MotoGP 2020 season is back on track at Circuito de Jerez in Spain on 19 July. The season had been hanging in the balance after the first race in Qatar in March due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Even though as the season gets going again, the Grand Prix of the Americas now stands cancelled due to the prevailing conditions owing to the pandemic. The FIM, IRTA and Dorna Sports recently announced the cancellation of the 2020 Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas which had been previously postponed.

However, the promoters of the event and Dorna have already begun working on possible dates to propose to the FIM for the Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas in April 2021.

Circuit of the Americas is a stunning modern classic track just outside of Austin, TX, having first hosted MotoGP in 2013. Splashed with colour across the whole venue, and with one of the most awe-inspiring ascents into a tight Turn 1, the facility has turned heads since it joined the calendar and the FIM, IRTA and Dorna Sports are very much looking forward to returning to the track next season, the statement reads.

A total of 17 rounds will be held between July and December with the first taking place in Spain on 19 July and the Gran Premio Red Bull de Andalucía on 26 July.

Also read: MotoGP 20 official game is here! Race with champions or start at Moto 3 & race your way to top flight

After a weekend off, the next round of MotoGP will take place in the Czech Republic – Monster Energy Grand Prix České Republiky at Brno, which will be followed by myWorld Motorrad Grand Prix von Österreich and the Grand Prix von Styria at the Red Bull Ring in Austria. All these races will take place in a space of three weeks.

The final two European rounds will take place two weeks later at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo, with the European Grand Prix taking place on 8 November and the Gran Premio Motul de la Comunitat Valenciana taking place on 15 November.

