Missing MotoGP? Riders to compete virtually on official video game this Sunday – here’s how to watch

MotoGP 2020, like several other motorsport events, is on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, fans may be able to tune in some action as the boys stay at home and train at home. So, MotoGP is introducing the ‘Stay at Home GP’ – a virtual race that will see participation from some of the biggest names like Marc Marquez, Maverick Vinales, Fabio Quartararo and possibly the legendary Valentino Rossi as well.

The riders will be back in action, but this time online playing the official MotoGP video game from developer Milestone. As the MotoGP eSport Championship powers on for 2020, fans will be able to watch their heroes compete on Sunday.

The track for the Virtual Race will be the stunning Autodromo del Mugello, with six laps around the digital rendition of one of the world’s greatest racetracks set to decide the first-ever Virtual Race winner.

And just before it gets underway, a five-minute qualifying time attack will decide the grid. The whole event, including qualifying, will be broadcast at 15:00 (GMT +2) on Sunday the 29th of March on motogp.com, esport.motogp.com and selected TV broadcasters, as well as across social media platforms including YouTube (via the MotoGP and MotoGP eSport channels), MotoGP eSport Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook (via both the MotoGP and MotoGP eSport pages).

Fan engagement can also be found across social media platforms. MotoGP recently asked for fan art on Twitter to celebrate the creative, with some truly incredible talent shining through from across the globe using the hashtag #MotoGPArt – the best of which can be found in a virtual gallery.

There are also quizzes twice a week on Instagram stories, as well as plenty of content from both the Championship and riders on TikTok. New series on IGTV, Facebook and YouTube also keep the content coming, and MotoGP is also showing classic races on Facebook Live several times a week.

